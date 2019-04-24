Many who have been molested or sexually assaulted consider their trauma a “life sentence,” meaning they can never truly heal. Fortunately, that doesn’t have to be, but you do have to know how to approach the issue. The most common therapy and support groups may not create the deep and thorough healing a person wants and needs.
If you are a person who has experienced sexual violence, it’s vital to know what has happened is not your fault. Just like the assault was not your fault, the lack of complete relief is also not your fault. Unfortunately, the trauma of sexual assault often results in the the person who has experienced it blaming themselves, then further blaming themselves for not being able to “get over it.”
The vast majority of therapy and support groups work at the level of the conscious mind, while the actual trauma “lives” in the subconscious. This is the lower level of the mind, the part that controls bodily functions as well as stores experiences and memories and the meanings we make of them. For example, those who have experienced sexual assault often subconsciously believe they are damaged, of little or no value or even somehow “dirty.” Since these ideas are held in the subconscious, which knows no past or future, therapy and support groups (great for support!) working at the conscious level may not fully heal you. So the fault is in the usual and customary (conscious mind) processes, not you. I know because I used to work this way. Don’t blame those trying to help; they are doing their best. What you need to know is how to work where the problem lies (in the subconscious), or find someone who knows how to access this part of you.
It’s beyond the scope of this column to explain processes that are highly effective with the subconscious mind. What I can offer is one guided experience I’m sure will help.
If you’re one of the many who feel perpetually broken or damaged after sexual assault, try this to change your feeling — and your life:
Take a special shower, following important preparation. First, find or create 30 to 40 minutes to be alone and quiet. Empty your mind as much as you can. Carefully imagine the coming shower; each drop of water will be from any spiritual source you choose — God, heaven or any other higher power. Each drop of water will have special, divine cleansing properties, not just for your body but also for your emotions, your mind, your soul. When you turn on the water, know that each drop has this cleansing ability for every cell in your body.
Do this one shower, then carefully note how you feel. If you need to do it again, do so. But you shouldn’t need more than twice.
For those who’ve experienced sexual assault, the world can be a challenging place to exist peacefully. But the road to healing is possible and many of us are here to support you in your journey.
Larry Valmore has a master's degree in social work and worked on the Sexual Abuse Treatment Team at Cincinnati's Family Service for four years. Now working as a coach specializing in the subconscious mind, Larry has almost 40 years of experience helping people live happier, healthier, more peaceful and enriched lives. For the last six years, Larry has lived in northern Colorado Springs with his wife, daughter and cat. Contact him at larryv@innocencemethod.com.