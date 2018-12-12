Guest column: Chess, anyone?
Remember Bobby Fisher, the contender for the world championship in the 1970s? For a brief time, he made chess popular in America after he took on the entire Russian chess machine and beat them all during the Cold War. He became world champion and then vanished from the public eye. So, who plays chess anymore? The answer is encouraging: young people everywhere.
I visited the Winter Springs Open Dec. 1 and 2 at Manitou Springs City Hall and had a wonderful time connecting with the players, especially the upcoming crop of talented youngsters.
I corralled Richard “Buck” Buchanan, the tournament director, who is also a gifted singing member of the Colorado Springs Chorale. He’s been directing chess tournaments here for 20 years. “Directing and promoting chess has been a life-long passion with me,” he said. “Playing chess is a wonderful activity for children and adults. Like music, it starts with simple elements and develops into deep complexities. This tournament has attracted youngsters from Colorado Springs and other communities, and many were eager to play against the strongest opponents.”
Nathan Woo, 13, told me he enjoys chess for its entertainment and how it improves skill. “It always keeps you on the edge of your seat,” he said. And that’s where most of the players were roosting during the competition, usually for hours, trying to find the best move. Observing young people on the edge of their seats was encouraging to witness. No one can say that our youth is not focused when they want to be.
Nicolas Torres, 12, said chess was a way of life, while 16-year-old Air Academy High student Grayson Harris said AAHS’s “hidden gem is chess.”
For players like Griffin McConnell from Golden, who is epileptic, “chess has become very important,” his father told me. McConnell was a co-champion in the 2017 State Scholastic Championship and though he did not win this tournament, a bright future awaits this young player.
Vdeant Margale, 8, picked up chess at just 5 years old and competed in his first tournament that same year. His father, Pravin, said his son has won and participated in D-20 school district competitions to boot.
And it was a pleasant surprise to see an old student of mine from Liberty High School playing in the tournament. William Wolf started playing chess when I taught at Liberty, and he told me he got into the game after seeing his friends play their own tournaments in free periods. “... There is more to chess than meets the eye. I still play because it is exciting and it helps me solve some issues in life. Chess is all I got in life,” Wolf said.
Other participants included chess teacher/coach Josh Bloomer, who’s played for 23 years and coached chess for 20 years. He’s been a master for 15. One of his students, Sara Herman, was competing at the top boards attempting to win the championship.
Yes, I love the game. I have played it since I can remember. I respect the players and encourage anyone who desires to undertake the labyrinth and intricate mazes of the game to set up the pieces and start playing. Is it an art? What do you think?
Dr. Istvan “Steve” Hornyak is a professional musician, composer and retired teacher from Academy School District 20 residing in Colorado Springs’ Woodmen area. As a former Colorado Teacher of the Year, he highly values education and is a committed advocate of the local arts. Contact him with questions and ideas at ihornyak@aol.com.