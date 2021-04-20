It’s officially spring, the season known for brighter and longer days, warming temperatures, and budding flora and fauna — and here in Colorado, we know our spring showers can still bring more snowflakes.
At our house, spring means conversations about planting and gardening as the chance for freezing temperatures and snowstorms start to dwindle. Which vegetables do we want to grow this year? How can we bring more birds and bees to our yard? What will bloom first?
If you have or want a green thumb, look no further than Pikes Peak Library District. The Library offers a large selection of digital and physical books, in addition to programs and classes, for both newcomers and experienced gardeners seeking to develop their skills and know-how. But, did you know that PPLD is home to several gardens and seed libraries that you can visit?
START YOUR OWN GARDEN
On the east side of El Paso County, take a look at High Prairie Library’s seed library. It aims to encourage a thriving community of gardeners — from beginner to expert — through the process of growing, harvesting, and seed saving and sharing. You can “check out” seeds for growing in your own garden, with a limit of three packets per family each month. You’re also encouraged to save and donate seeds, helping expand its collection for other community members.
On the west side of town, explore the seed library at Manitou Springs Library, which is now located inside of the Manitou Art Center. It’s focused on the development and preservation of landrace heirloom seeds and varieties since they’re well adapted to our area’s arid growing conditions and short growing season. As aptly put by another PPLD team member, it “lends seed and seed-saving skills to growers each year in exchange for new seed from regional gardens.”
LANDSCAPING FOR LEARNING AND INSPIRATION
In downtown Colorado Springs you’ll find the Carnegie Garden between two historic buildings on the Penrose Library Campus. With the help of landscape architect Carla Anderson and volunteers, PPLD transformed a parking lot into a low-water demonstration garden and a public lawn, which opened in 2007.
The Garden is managed by volunteers and features a variety of shrubs, perennials, and grasses like our native short-grassed prairie. As a plant select garden, it’s part of a program run by Denver Botanic Gardens and Colorado State University; they provide access to select plants in exchange for reports on plant health and issues.
East Library welcomes you to visit the only public, high-altitude trial garden in the world. The Dr. Loomis Memorial Iris Trial Gardens is maintained by the Elmohr Iris Society and features new hybrids from all over the world.
NOURISHING OTHERS IN THE COMMUNITY
PPLD has a group of staff, known as the Sustainability Team, who plan, plant and harvest vegetable gardens, along with a pollinator garden, outside of Penrose Library. With mulch provided by the City of Colorado Springs, they grow fresh spinach, lettuce, radishes, garlic, Swiss chard, herbs and zucchini on three raised beds. The team donates much of their harvest to the nearby Marian House, which then serves the vegetables as part of their meals that same day.
We hope to see you at one of our gardens or seed libraries this spring!
Michelle Ray is Chief Communications Officer for Pikes Peak Library District. Besides greening her thumbs, the Kentucky native enjoys spending time with her family and pets, hiking, paddling, volunteering and capturing life’s moments with her camera. She can be reached at mray@ppld.org or 719-531-6333, ext. 6401.