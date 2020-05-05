I want to send a shoutout to all those graduating from high school this year.
I know these are weird and challenging times; you’re missing out on well-established rite of passages: the prom and the graduation ceremony where you get to walk across the stage in your cap and gown and receive a one-way ticket into adulthood (aka your diploma.)
I’m sorry you won’t be able to experience those events; whether they would feel meaningful or silly, they aren’t happening for you in 2020. Here is what’s so: the world has changed; COVID-19 has overshadowed what hopes and dreams we had, even just a few short months ago, for what this important time would look like. It may have overshadowed future plans for the fall: college, traveling, working.
Here is what’s also so: it falls to you and your fellow graduates to create a new world, to find a new way through life that will be very different than it was for me when I graduated from high school (40 years ago!) or when my son graduated (seven years ago.)
The world is telling us that what we considered “normal” wasn’t working out. There will be a new normal and you will help determine what that will look. You will help determine how people can work jobs they love in creative ways. You will help determine how we can engage relationally with one another when maybe bars, theaters or concerts won’t be the same. You will help determine how we move forward, how we come out of this time of social distancing, working from home and forgoing graduation ceremonies, including whether all people have access to health care and living wages. You will help us learn the lessons we need to learn so that we don’t blindly rush back to life as it was, but instead see with new eyes, life as it can be.
There is much uncertainty about where we are, but that is actually always true in life. Nothing in anyone’s life is ever certain; not that we will get out of bed in the morning, or our car will start, or we will end the day without breaking an arm. This time is reminding us is that nothing is certain and never has been.
Perhaps this is the best reminder you can have as you begin your adult life in the midst of such uncertainty. Perhaps it will be a north star for you as you seek to navigate life in this new unknown. Maybe knowing right from the get-go that life is uncertain will help remind you to cherish the only certainty there is, which is that this moment, this one right now, this moment in which you’re reading a column in the paper, written by a stranger, is the only true and certain thing.
And then maybe you can go on to live in each moment as it arises, relishing the taste and texture and sound of each one; not wasting it by trying to blindly see into the uncertain future, or ignoring it by living in the fading yesterdays of regrets or what-ifs.
If you can do that, if you can live into this moment fully, then you will have inoculated yourself against the uncertainty that waits in the dimly lit path of tomorrow. And living in the now can give you the confidence and strength to step onto the path that leads to the bright life you will create for yourself.
A life filled with joy, wonder, love and possibilities.
I wish you all the best. Congratulations.
Rev. Dr. Nori J. Rost is a minister at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Colorado Springs. Contact her with questions and ideas for her column at revrost@aol.com.