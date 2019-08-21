Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has 15 days from Aug. 14 to appoint one of three nominees for an El Paso County court judgeship created by the appointment of Hon. Jessica Curtis to the district court, effective since last month.
Nominees Samorreyan Burney of Colorado Springs, MonicA Gomez of Parker, and David Lindeman of Colorado Springs were selected in a meeting Aug. 13 at the El Paso County Judicial Building.
Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent via e-mail to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.