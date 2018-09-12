The latest in local news, events, sports and more in the northern Colorado Springs area is now online after the Edition launched its website Wednesday.
Readers can now find news at their fingertips by visiting gazette.com/woodmenedition on their desktop and mobile devices.
The new website is outfitted with six easy-to-navigate sections that offer the same quality content published in the hard and digital copies of the newspaper: News, Sports, Voices, Pulse, Events and the Edition’s Through the Lens pages, snapshots taken in and around the community.
With this new online presence, readers can keep up with what’s happening in the northwestern and northeastern Colorado Springs areas from anywhere in the world, at any time. Keep tabs on your favorite prep sports, search through upcoming community events and those happening throughout the week, check out columns on an array of varying topics, keep up with crime reports in the area and trends in local real estate, and flip through fun featured photos every week.
Readers and advertisers can also easily reach the Woodmen Edition through its “Contact Us” page to submit letters to the editor, advertising and subscription inquiries, general queries, news tips and submissions and more — all supplemented by a helpful and specified list of Woodmen Edition contacts.
The new website will also allow for easier article sharing via email and on social media websites like Facebook, Twitter and Google+.