Much has been written about the postponement of this year’s Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will have to wait another 15 months to root for some of the world’s most talented athletes to perform on the grand stage.
Forty years ago – on April 12, 1980 – the United States officially decided to boycott that year’s games in Moscow after a meeting of top officials in downtown Colorado Springs. That morning at The Antlers hotel, by a vote of 1,704 to 697, the U.S. Olympic Committee’s House of Delegates decided to endorse President Jimmy Carter’s demand for a USA boycott of the Games.
Did you know that on three other occasions, the Olympics were entirely canceled due to war: 1916 (World War I), and 1940 and 1944 (World War II).
Keeping in the Olympic spirit, I want to share with you a small portion of Glenn Morris’ rags to riches and backstory. I have been writing about Morris for almost 20 years and I continue to run across new information on this complex individual.
The 1936 Berlin Games featured the likes of Jesse Owens and Morris in track and field. Morris, a 1930 Simla High School graduate, became the third American — and first and only Coloradoan — to win the prestigious decathlon. Owens, a skilled African-American from Ohio State, turned the Nazi propaganda machine on its head when he won four gold medals in the 100 meters, 200, 4x100 relay and the long jump. He managed to break or equal nine Olympic records and also set three world records.
Morris set a world record himself in the decathlon with 7,880 points. The record stood for 14 years. Newsweek magazine called Morris our nation’s “new iron man.” By winning the decathlon, he also received the recognition of being the “World’s Greatest Athlete.”
Before I delve deeper into Morris’ life, I have to share this amazing — but likely greatly exaggerated — story of Morris’ time in Germany during the Olympics.
Adolf Hitler’s personal filmmaker was a talented woman named Leni Riefenstahl. She claims in her memoirs — published in 1987 when she was 85 years old — that she had an affair with Morris during and after the Olympics. Riefenstahl also claimed that the affair began in most exciting fashion when Morris, after winning the decathlon in front of a crowd of 100,000 people, passionately kissed her in front of the audience.
There is no proof that this happened. Accounts state that Morris received his gold medal from Eva Braun, Hitler's longtime mistress, during a ceremony that took place on the infield of the stadium.
In 1940, Riefenstahl’s stunning award-winning documentary “Olympia” was released mostly as a propaganda film meant to illustrate Germany’s athletic dominance. The opening scene features a sculpted man’s body in silhouette, thought to be that of Morris.
Riefenstahl died in 2003 at the age of 101. Morris died 39 years earlier in 1974 at the age of 61.
Morris was loved by the German people, and even by Hitler, who was said to be on the edge of his seat whenever Morris participated in an event. There are reports that Morris was offered $50,000 to stay in Germany after the Olympics and make sports movies. He declined, however, and returned to the U.S.. where he was the toast of Colorado, New York and Hollywood.
Morris was already a celebrity before the Olympics. He was a track and football star at Colorado A&M (now Colorado State University) beginning in 1930 after graduating high school. He played in the East-West Shrine football game in 1934 and he set American records in the decathlon leading up to the Olympics. He was the favorite to win gold heading into the Berlin Games.
After winning gold in Berlin, Morris, at age 24, received a ticker-tape parade in New York City. There was also a parade in Morris’ honor down Broadway in Denver on Sept. 4, 1936. Colorado Gov. Ed Johnson proclaimed that day “Glenn Morris Day” throughout Colorado. Simla also had a “Glenn Morris Day” that included planting a tree in his honor.
In 1936 he was the Sullivan Award winner for best amateur athlete in the world.
The continuation of this column will appear next week.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.