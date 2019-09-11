The 18th Annual Gleneagle Sertoma Club Patriot Golf Tournament will take place Monday at The Club at Flying Horse.
The event honors military and first responders who have sacrificed to protect our community.
Donations from the golf tournament and the majority of proceeds go to Colorado Springs Police Protective Association-Fallen Officer Relief Fund. Also benefitting are the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, The Home Front Cares and other local charities. This year’s donations will go to supporting CPSD Officer Cem Duzel and the family of Pueblo Police Officer Jonathan Bell.
“Our local police officers, military and firefighters put their lives on the line for our protection,” said John Coyle, a member of Gleneagle Sertoma and chairman of the golf tournament. “We recognize their sacrifices, many of them who have fallen, and want to help these heroes and their families.”
Duzel, a 5-year veteran of CSPD who worked patrol out of the Sand Creek Division, was shot in the head on Aug. 2, 2018, in Colorado Springs while responding to a call. More than a year later, Duzel is still in the process of rehabilitation.
Bell, who has been employed by the Pueblo Polide Department for nearly two years, suffered serious leg injuries after being shot five times in the line of duty in Pueblo on April 6. Bell’s femur was shattered and he also had extensive muscular and vascular damage. He has undergone multiple surgeries and procedures and faces a long and difficult recovery.
Last year’s Patriot Golf Tournament honored late El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick. A memorial benefit was set up in his name and designated proceeds went to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Foundation in support of the Flick’s family. Deputy Flick was shot and killed in the line of duty on Feb. 5, 2018, while investigating a car theft in Colorado Springs.
More than a dozen people serve on the nonprofit Gleneagle Sertoma Club’s Patriot Golf Tournament committee. Coyle said committee members will begin working on the 2020 event in the coming weeks.
“We’ll have a small party after this year’s tournament, drink a couple of beers, and review lessons learned,” Coyle said.
The first Patriot Golf Tournament took place in 2002 in honor of first responders and others that lost their lives on 9/11.
Coyle said it’s not hard to find people willing to participate in and help out with the tournament. Golfer fees of $200 include a $50 tax-deductible donation, golf, fees and lunch. Learn more at gleneaglepatriotgolf.com.