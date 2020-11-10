I don’t remember the last time I was so excited to put up a Christmas tree. It was probably when the kids were little because everything’s more exciting with kids. This year has been such a drag in so many ways, every little bright spot — even putting up a silly plastic tree — has taken on a whole new brilliance, a quiet, cautious sense of optimism and hope.
I’ve been looking forward to holiday shopping, too. And despite the pandemic and my broken arm, I’ve been confident that I could get everything done with a few phone calls and trips to my favorite stores. After all, I can do just about everything with my left hand: call the shops, see what they have on the shelves and what I might need to order from them, then pick it all up. That all sounded good. But the next steps did not: wrapping and shipping. There’s just no way I’m going to pull off dealing with gift wrap, tags, ribbons, and bows with my left hand.
OK, then. Plan B. I can get everything online and have it shipped directly to my family members who are spread out across five states. I logged onto that giant website that claims to carry everything from A to Z and filled up an online cart. Then I put a note on my calendar to complete the order and take care of the shipping in a few weeks.
I made myself a cup of tea and thought about how this would all play out. I tend to think about everything I’m going to do before I do it — play it like a movie in my head to see if I’m missing anything. I’d log in to my cart and click the “this item is a gift” box on everything. Then I’d type in all the addresses, and finally, the greetings. “Enjoy your gift. Love, your sister Susan.” “Enjoy your gift. Love, Mom.” Thinking about that, I got this sinking feeling — like a rock in the pit of my stomach. Something about it didn’t seem right. I was going to get all these gifts for the people I care about the most, but I was getting them from people and businesses I didn’t even know. Typing “Love, Mom” seemed so cold. So impersonal. Like a holiday greeting on a paper receipt, which is exactly how my messages would arrive with the gifts. And I wouldn’t even get a chance to see the presents before they landed on my family’s doorsteps.
I’ve sent my family gifts from online sites in the past and it never really bothered me. But this year is different. We’ve been through a lot in 2020, and if ever there was a time for our community to pull together, it’s now, as we close out the year and look ahead to 2021.
So, I emptied my online cart and did a little research. I found local shops that will gift wrap your presents, and plenty of places that ship them. I even found a place that does both. And instead of typing “Love, Mom,” I can include a handwritten (well, scrawled by my clumsy left hand) note in a pretty Christmas card. I know it may cost a little more and I’ll have to start earlier to make sure everything arrives on time, but it will all be worth it.
I started calling stores yesterday to pick out the gifts. The business owners and store clerks happily took my orders over the phone and gave me estimates on when they’ll be ready for pickup. I called the wrap-and-ship place, too, and the lady told me to just be sure to get them to her early. She’ll take care of the gift wrap, tags, ribbons, and bows, and they’ll be delivered in time to make it under each family member’s Christmas tree.
Along with Christmas cards, I’m tucking another note in each package that says, “These gifts were purchased, wrapped, and shipped at small businesses in Colorado Springs. That makes them extra special because they were sold, wrapped, and shipped with love. Please enjoy them in good health.”
That sinking feeling is gone, and there’s a warm bright spot where the rock used to be. My online cart is empty, but my heart is full of gratitude for all the local businesses and the people who run them. Without them, holiday gift-giving would be as cold and empty as a typed greeting on a paper receipt. With them, “Love, Mom” means what it says.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.