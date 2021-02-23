I’ve been very good the past year as far as social distancing goes. But as COVID-19 infection rates drop and restrictions lighten, the temptation to get back out there has been pretty powerful. So, I’ve been venturing out and am happy to report that businesses are opening at least as safely — if not even more safely — as grocery stores.
My first trip was to ViewHouse, the big restaurant northeast of the Woodmen and I-25 intersection. The entrance is on Campus Drive, so if you’re coming from the northwest side of town, just drive under the interstate and take a left onto Campus Drive at the light and another left into the parking lot.
I remember the place opening in February 2020 — and closing back down within a few weeks due to the virus. Recently, I made an online reservation for a Tuesday at 5 o’clock, thinking the place would be near-empty. Not a chance. Restaurants are now able to open at 50% capacity (or 500 people, whichever is fewer), and people are out there! Still, the wait staff (all masked, of course) seated me at least six feet away from other parties and I even managed to squeeze in a happy-hour-priced draft beer before dinner.
If you don’t have a QR reader on your phone, get one so you don’t have to request a paper menu, or just check out the online menu so you know what to order ahead of time. Even though ViewHouse is a sports bar and restaurant that’s heavy on the carnivore/omnivore options, they offer a Beyond Burger, which comes on a vegan bun (a detail many restaurants miss), and several other vegan options. I would definitely eat there again.
My next stop was to one of my local favorites, Panino’s. The old-timers may remember when we had a Panino’s here on the northwest side over by the now-shuttered McDonald’s. These days, you have to head downtown to the North Tejon location, east to First & Main Town Center, or south to the 8th Street location for one of their Italian-style wraps. I was downtown and so that Panino’s got my business.
The first thing I noticed were the new-to-me parking meters on that block of Tejon Street. The last time I ate downtown (at another restaurant), I got a $20 parking ticket which, on top of the $40 meal ticket, put me off from eating in that area. This time, my dining partner took charge of the meter and kept track of the time. Just like ViewHouse, Panino’s followed COVID guidelines and I felt safe eating there. I hadn’t been to Panino’s since summer, when I stopped for lunch after participating in a BLM march. At the time, the fate of restaurants, small businesses and even the country was so uncertain. This was a whole different experience, and I could feel a shift of attitude in the air and see it in the staff’s smiling eyes and cheery voices. I thoroughly enjoyed my veggie panino (hold the cheese and add refried beans, with potato chips on the side, thank you).
My third trip was to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. Wow, I hadn’t been there in so long, and I almost cried walking through the place. The FAC is currently hosting “Papel Chicano Dos,” a collection of Chicano/Chicana art on paper and part of the Cheech Marin collection (yes, the “Up in Smoke” Cheech Marin). Apparently, the guy’s an art connoisseur and he’s got a terrific eye. The pieces are vibrant, powerful, and uplifting — a breath of fresh air that we all really need right now. I also checked out Colorado artist Nancy Lovendahl’s “Small Glimpses, Many Times” exhibit, including a cool video of a hike to the top of a summit shot from the hiker’s point of view. The museum’s docents are easy to find and they’ll answer any questions for you.
“Papel Chicano Dos” is here through June 26, and this is the collection’s last stop before it lands in a permanent home in California’s The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Arts. “Small Glimpses, Many Times,” is here through April 24, and you can get a preview of the exhibit with a virtual tour on the FAC website, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Reservations are required, but tickets to the museum are ridiculously cheap — especially compared to Denver prices. Log on, pick a time, pay the few bucks, and go. I was impressed enough to get an individual membership — just $45 a year for folks 55 and older. They have gift certificates too. Bonus: there’s a big parking lot and no meters.
Getting out reminds you about everything you enjoyed pre-pandemic and what you’ve abandoned for your health and this stupid virus. And it makes you appreciate those things that much more. We still need to mask up, keep our distance and use hand sanitizer. But after last week, I believe we can do those things and slowly start getting back to the good times, too. I plan to use the heck out of that museum pass. But before I go anywhere else, I’m heading to the bank for a roll of quarters — the first line of defense against tickets until I figure out this newfangled parking system.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.