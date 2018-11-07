Get out of Town: Sand Creek Massacre site provides glimpse into southeast Colorado's grim history
One of the worst episodes in American history took place right here in Colorado: the Sand Creek Massacre. A strong case can be made that Sand Creek is one of the two or three worst incidents in U.S. history.
Very briefly, in November of 1864 Colorado — then a territory — was in the middle of the struggle between settlers and Native American tribes for land. Tribes like the Cheyenne, Arapaho, Lakota, Comanche, and others had been on the Plains for hundreds of years. (Ute tribes were mostly in the mountains.) Pioneers wanted land and resources, and miners wanted gold and other minerals. Understandably, the tribes did not want to give up the land and their livelihoods, so conflict ensued.
There were atrocities on both sides in the fighting, but the Native American tribes were consistently lied to — nearly every treaty negotiated in the 1800s was reneged on. In the Sand Creek case, the 1851 Fort Laramie Treaty that originally defined Plains tribes’ territory was broken, and, according to a National Park Service brochure, “A new Fort Wise Treaty (1861) required the Cheyenne and Arapaho to cede all their previously agreed territory except for a small reservation.” Ironically and tragically, some of the Cheyenne and Arapaho were trying to comply with government directives and were told to report to Fort Lyon (formerly Fort Wise). There they were told there was no food, so many camped on the Big Sandy Creek. In return for wanting peace and trying to comply, on Nov. 29, 1864, about 750 tribe members, mostly women, children and elderly, were attacked and about 230 killed by members of the 3rd Regiment Cavalry (Colorado U.S. Volunteer). Soldiers also mutilated the dead. The 3rd Colorado and part of the 1st Colorado were under the command of Col. John Chivington.
So, how to put some sort of perspective on Sand Creek? It is most difficult. While there are many instances in history of almost unimaginable horrors, one wonders how anyone could have been as brutal as the troops were at Sand Creek and subsequently. All I can offer is this: we must have a clear-eyed look and learn from our history, both good and bad. If anything, I hope you now may be motivated to read more about Native American history and the settling of the Southwest. Not only to understand what happened, but perhaps to try and understand why. If you do pursue research you will confront intense cruelty, inhumanity and ruthlessness. But you will also encounter drive, heroism and courage under amazing circumstances.
Two books I recommend are “Finding Sand Creek,” by Jerome Greene and Douglas Scot, and “Massacre at Sand Creek, How Methodists Were Involved in an American Tragedy,” by Gary Roberts. Rocky Mountain PBS also has a special in their Colorado Experience series — see video.rmpbs.org/video/colorado-experience-sand-creek-massacre. Look especially for two significant figures in the story: Chief Black Kettle (who reportedly was flying an American flag and a white flag during the attack) who wanted peace, and Capt. Silas Soule. Soule was part of the 1st Colorado and refused to participate in the attack. He testified later against Chivington, and was rewarded by being shot and killed in Denver.
Visiting the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site from Colorado Springs will take about a day. It is about 195 miles and will take about three hours to get there. Touring the site will take about two hours. There is normally a Park Ranger on site and there may be a tour available. Visit nps.gov/sand for details. For more options on places to stop along the way, I recommend going south to Pueblo and then heading east on Highway 50. Just west of Lamar, take Highway 287 going north and go to Highway 96. Take a right going east on 96 and look for Chief White Antelope Way (CR 54). Then follow the signs.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He started his own business, American History Tours, LLC, and specializes in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. Send your questions and feedback to doug@historytoursamerica.com.