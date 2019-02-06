Get out of Town: History and sights from the Arkansas Valley
Some months back I wrote several articles on interesting visit possibilities along the Arkansas Valley east of Pueblo. For those of interested in Colorado history, I’d like to suggest a few more learning spots in the Arkansas Valley, all within a day’s drive.
First is the Bent’s New Fort location. The Bent family story is compelling. Brothers Charles and William Bent were traders, and their exploits along the Santa Fe Trail became legendary. They formed a partnership with Ceran St. Vrain and decided there was money to be made if they built a trading post in southeast Colorado along the Santa Fe Trail. William Bent ended up managing the trading post. That trading post, then known as Bent’s Fort, is now known as Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site and is worth visiting. The fort was active from 1833 to 1846. The fort went into decline, and then a devastating cholera epidemic caused William Bent to abandon the fort. Later, Bent decided to go back to the Arkansas Valley and build a new fort, downstream from the old location. Bent’s New Fort, built in 1853, is several miles west of Lamar. There are no buildings there today, but there are markers indicating where things once were.
West of Bent’s New Fort is the location of the old Fort Lyon (originally Fort Wise), an Army post. From one of the markers at the new fort location: “Still stinging from the occupation of his first fort in 1846, Bent negotiated a lease with Maj. John Sedgwick for the Army to use this fort as a quartermaster and commissary depot (1860). At the same time, just downhill from Bent’s New Fort, the Army constructed a stone, timber and adobe fort named Fort Wise (later known as Fort Lyon).” This first Fort Lyon was infamous as it was the staging location for the forces used in the Sand Creek Massacre. As with Bent’s New Fort, there are no buildings on the old location; in 1867, Fort Lyon was moved west, several miles east of Las Animas.
There is also a National Cemetery at Fort Lyon, and it is impressive and well maintained. The first burials there were in 1907.
To get to the Bent’s New Fort, head to Pueblo and take Highway 50 east. You will go through La Junta and Las Animas and by the exit for Fort Lyon. Keep going and about eight miles west of Lamar you will see a sign for the fort. Make a right turn on to County Road 35. When CR-35 ends, you will take a left. After a short distance, the road bends to the right and you will be going south again. The entrance to the fort location and associated signs are easily visible. Take some good walking shoes as the trails around the area can be slightly rough. Learn more at nps.gov/safe/learn/historyculture/bents-new-fort.htm.
For the Fort Lyon National Cemetery, go east from Las Animas on Highway 50 about five miles. Take a right onto County Road 15 going south. In about a mile you will see the Fort Lyon Road on your left. The road goes to the southeast, and you will quickly see the Cemetery Access Road on your left. See cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/ftlyon.asp for details.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He started American History Tours, LLC, and takes people to see locations associated with American history. Send questions and feedback to doug@historytoursamerica.com.