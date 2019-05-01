Get Out of Town: Heroes in Pueblo, Colo.
I have to admit, for the longest time I haven’t given much thought to Pueblo, our neighbor to the south. I’ve certainly been there a number of times. For example, my wife, Cheryl, and I went to Pueblo for soccer tournaments when our kids were younger. And last year I visited El Pueblo History Museum when part of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo was on display. But for years, when driving through Pueblo on the way to another spot, I’ve seen a sign at the edge of town that reads “Home of Heroes” and wondered to just what it’s referring. I know quite a bit of U.S. military history, but didn’t know any specifics about anyone from Pueblo. So, I recently headed south to to find out.
In downtown there is a memorial to four Medal of Honor winners from Pueblo: William Crawford, Drew Dix, Raymond Murphy, and Carl Sitter. Called Heroes Plaza-National Medal of Honor Memorial, there are statues of the four, along with stories of their heroics. Crawford won his medal from action in World War II, Murphy and Sitter from action in the Korean War, and Dix from action in the Vietnam War. These stories always amaze me.
The bravery of the men from Pueblo was noted by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. In presenting Raymond “Jerry” Murphy his medal, the president said, “What is it ... something in the water out there in Pueblo? All you guys turn out to be heroes!” Harry Truman, once said, “I would rather have the blue band of the Medal of Honor around my neck than to be President of the United States.” One of my favorite presidents, I have to disagree with President Truman on that sentiment.
Jack Jacobs won the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam. He wrote recently in “Hallowed Ground,” the American Battlefield Trust publication, about medals and the Purple Heart in particular: “Lots of people received Purple Hearts who are not around to talk about their experience because it killed them. And those of us still here, when asked about the circumstances of our award, we often give it short shrift, preferring instead to remember a buddy who did not survive, perhaps killed in the same incident. We know that it was originally an award for military merit, but that it was transformed into an award that signifies sacrifice. But it’s about more than our own sacrifice, it’s about those who sacrificed but didn’t survive to wear the medal.”
Pueblo was recognized as the “Home of Heroes” in the Congressional Record on July 12, 1993, because at that time, more Medal of Honor recipients were living in Pueblo than in any other city in the United States.
Besides the Medal of Honor history, Pueblo has a rich historical background. El Pueblo History Museum details some of this and has displays on the original founding site, called El Pueblo, in about 1842.
It is interesting to note that Gen. William Jackson Palmer, who is closely associated with founding Colorado Springs, was actually a significant developer of Pueblo also. For some good background on Pueblo history, see the “Images of America” series booklet on Pueblo by Simms, Tucker, DeHerrera, and the Pueblo City-County Library.
It isn’t difficult to get to the museum and the memorial. Take I-25 south and in the downtown area take exit 98B. Turn right and head west on 1st Street (it turns into West City Center Drive). Look for South Union Avenue and take a left. The museum will be on your right. I recommend parking in the museum lot. The Heroes Plaza is an easy walk a block to the east on Central Main Street.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He started his own business, American History Tours, LLC, and specializes in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. Send your questions and feedback to doug@historytoursamerica.com.