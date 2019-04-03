Get out of Town: Helping history come alive
Those of you who read this column regularly know I try to provide you easy and interesting opportunities to get away. In particular, I try to share locations that are associated with important points in American history. I know there are quite a few of you who find our history interesting, which makes my work rewarding. However, I also know there are many of you who really have no interest in history. I can’t tell you how many people I’ve met over the years who, when I ask them what they remember about their history courses in high school, answer, “I hated it!” While I haven’t conducted a scientific analysis, the common themes seem to be date memorization and dry subjects, if not explained well. (My apologies to the teachers who did — and do — make it compelling!)
So then, how to make history intriguing? In my experience, there are two ways to accomplish this. First, it is imperative to make history — and its figures — relatable, leaving behind some of the merely legendary aspects of the stories we’ve heard for generations. Try to see a situation or event through a person’s eyes and imagine how you would feel or think given the same circumstance. One good example is George Washington. He and Martha did not have their own children, but Martha had children from her first marriage. Martha’s son, Jack (George’s stepson), wanted to get married, but George thought the couple was too young and that Jack should get his education first. (Jack didn’t like studying and did like fox hunting and the racetrack.) After family pressure, George finally capitulated and agreed to the marriage. So, our first president had qualms about his stepson’s maturity — has that ever happened to you as a parent? I’m taking a leap and guessing it has.
Second, history best comes alive when we visit the very spots where it happened — before it was history, when it was just a tragic or joyous event taking place in the moment. I can remember when I first read about the American Revolution and the Civil War; while it was absorbing, to me anyway, it was difficult to get a sense of how things were. When I was assigned to the Pentagon in my military career, it was the first time I had been to the East Coast and my first opportunity to visit the homes, memorials and battlefields of these wars, and it came alive. If I had to recommend just one Civil War battlefield to visit besides Gettysburg, it would be Antietam. You really get a sense of how the battle unfolded at this site.
Recently I’ve been troubled by the denigration of our American story. It seems some are willing say our nation is fundamentally flawed since many of our founders were slave owners, and that the way Native Americans were treated shows the cruelty and defects that existed. Yes, our founders were flawed men and women. And it would ideal to go back in time and try to show them the errors of their ways. But that isn’t going to happen.
We need to keep in mind two things when we think of historical figures. First, remember the era they lived in — you can’t fairly judge citizens from hundreds of years ago by today’s standards. The Russian Czar Peter the Great did his best to try to advance his country into the future. But he also killed and tortured — look up what he did to the Streltsy if you get a chance. So, great or flawed? What flaws will people 200 years from now assign to us?
Second, keep in mind that many of our historical heroes were not commendable in their personal lives. The late William Manchester is one of my favorite authors. He provides his thoughts on this subject in “A World Lit Only by Fire:” “But heroes need not be admirable, and indeed most have not been. The web of driving traits behind their accomplishments almost assures that. Men who do the remarkable — heroic and otherwise — frequently fail in their personal relationships. This unpleasant reality is usually glossed over in burnishing the images of the great. So many eminent statesman, writers, painters and composers have been intolerable sons, husbands, fathers, and friends that they may fairly be said to have been the rule.”
An example is Thomas Jefferson. Because he owned slaves and had a supposed long-term relationship (and children) with his slave Sally Hemings, should we discount his brilliance in helping start the country and his insights on natural rights? His writing of the Declaration of Independence has given us the fundamental freedoms we enjoy: “ ... certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He started his own business, American History Tours, LLC, and specializes in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. Send your questions and feedback to doug@historytoursamerica.com.