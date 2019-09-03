Several years ago the book called “Band of Brothers” by Stephen Ambrose was well-received. The story was about Easy Company of the 506th Regiment, 101st Airborne, in World War II. It described their experiences training in Georgia and England, and the combat they saw in France, Holland, and Germany. The book spawned a popular HBO miniseries of the same name that shows the brutality of what Easy Company experienced. So, it was with curiosity that a couple of years ago I discovered a company called Beyond Band of Brothers.
It turns out that BBOB is a tour company that gives tours to significant WWII locations. BBOB offers over 20 tours in Europe and the Pacific, and there are also American Revolution, Civil War, WWI, and Vietnam tours. While I would like to take quite a number of their trips, the one I took a few months ago is called, “8-Day Battle of Britain Tour.” This venture is based in London and does day trips to significant Battle of Britain locations.
First, some brief background on the Battle of Britain. After Germany had overrun most of Europe at the beginning of WWII, and the evacuation of most of the British Army at Dunkirk in late spring 1940, Britain was standing alone. The Germans then prepared invasion plans. For the invasion to be successful, the defending Royal Air Force had to be defeated first. The Luftwaffe (German aerial warfare branch) during the summer of 1940 tried to knock out the RAF, and they almost succeeded. But the RAF outfought the Luftwaffe, mostly over southeast England, and survived. Key reasons for the victory included newly developed radar to determine enemy formation location, an effective command and control system to manage the scarce aircraft and aircrews, and the bravery and skill of the RAF fighter pilots. Two potent RAF fighters, the Hurricane and the Spitfire were also vital.
One of the main problems for the RAF in the battle was the lack of trained fighter pilots. Amazingly, some pilots were sent into battle with only a few dozen hours in their fighter aircraft. Prime Minister Winston Churchill recognized what was accomplished and said of the effort, “Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”
Many Americans today forget that Britain stood alone before we got into the war. And if the RAF had not been successful, the outcome of the war would have been entirely different. Churchill, in particular, was adamant about fighting the Nazi onslaught. William Manchester in “The Last Lion” says it best of Churchill: “... the average Briton owes him more than a higher standard of living. He owes him his very liberty.”
On our tour we stayed at hotel close to Wembley Stadium and made trips to the following: Imperial War Museum, Bletchley Park, Battle of Britain Memorial at Capel-le-Ferne, Dover Castle, Churchill Cabinet War Rooms, D-Day Museum in Portsmouth, Southwick House (SHAEF HQ for D-Day invasion), Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial, Duxford, Uxbridge (No. 11 Group Operations Room), and the Royal Air Force Museum in Hendon. It is hard to pick out a favorite visit — I enjoyed them all.
Bletchley Park was absorbing: that was where the German Enigma code was broken. This effort is given credit for shortening the war by two years and one military historian said, “The work here at Bletchley Park ... was utterly fundamental to the survival of Britain and to the triumph of the West.”
Another visit that was humbling was to the American Cemetery at Cambridge. The cemetery is immaculate and the stories riveting. There is also a Wall of the Missing with thousands of names, including Glenn Miller and Joseph Kennedy.
There were about 30 in our tour group with diverse backgrounds. Interestingly, we were all Americans. We got along well and I enjoyed our discussions.
See beyondbandofbrothers.com for the various tour offerings and details. One thing I liked about the BBOB tour is that all meals were included. Our guide did well and kept us on track. I’m very glad I didn’t have to do any driving — the traffic around London is most challenging.
