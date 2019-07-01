Last month I described a recent historical sightseeing visit to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In particular, I detailed several tour opportunities in Philadelphia. We were also able to visit Trenton and Princeton in New Jersey.
During the American Revolution, battles at Trenton and Princeton were critical to the ultimate success of the Continental Army. If those battles had not gone well, it is questionable whether the revolution could have continued.
First, some background. After hostilities initiated and some success was had by the Americans in Massachusetts, the theater of action moved to New York. After landing thousands of troops, the British prepared to continue their campaign. Just how daunting a task for the Continental Army is detailed in “1776” by David McCullough: “The British armada that sailed into New York Harbor in early summer 1776 numbered more than 400 ships. It was the largest force ever seen in American waters, the largest sent out from the British Isles to defeat a distant foe. With no fighting ships of their own the Americans faced an almost impossible task of defending against such might.” General George Washington’s efforts during the New York engagements were energetic but the outcomes were, politely, unsuccessful. More accurately, the results were disastrous. The army, such as it was, lost battle after battle, including Long Island, Harlem Heights, and White Plains. Especially discouraging was the loss of Fort Washington along with thousands of troops.
After New York operations, in fall the action moved to New Jersey. Gen. William Howe, the British commander, decided to occupy eastern New Jersey for food and shelter. In his excellent book “Washington’s Crossing,” David Fischer indicates, “The object of the campaign would be to drive the Continental troops out of eastern New Jersey without a major engagement and to occupy it quickly before the Americans could lay waste to the countryside.” Howe assigned Charles Cornwallis the task and he conducted his operations skillfully. The Americans retreated southwest across New Jersey fighting rearguard actions while steadily losing troops. Many times the losses were not from battle but from service enlistments being up. And, curiously, Cornwallis did not press hard and avoided a large engagement.
By the time the Americans crossed the Delaware River into Pennsylvania in early December they were discouraged and exhausted. And not many of them left. What had been an army of about 20,000 was now down to about 3,500. (There were other American troops available but they were scattered about in small forces and under different commanders.) General Washington did have the foresight to sequester boats along the Delaware River for American use and prevented the British from being able to use them.
As Christmas approached, Washington confided to his brother that a new army was needed and without one, “... the game is pretty near up.” In addition, victories were needed to give hope. So, in spite of the challenges and weather, Washington, on Christmas Day, crossed the Delaware and marched southeast along the river to Trenton and gave battle. The Hessian force was defeated (Hessian mercenaries made up a large part of the British force). After a second battle at Assunpink Creek, Washington marched his troops up to Princeton and on January 3 won there also. The number of soldiers engaged in the battles was not large, but the increase in confidence for the Americans was huge.
Visiting Trenton and Princeton today to see this history is a bit daunting. Trenton is about 30 miles from Philadelphia. I recommend starting in the downtown Trenton area at The Old Barracks Museum. Displays explaining the battle(s) are well done and the tour of the barracks is illuminating. See barracks.org. Afterward, you can go to the battle monument on Broad Street. (Interestingly, outside of the Old Barracks Museum there is a monument to Zebulon Pike, who was born in New Jersey in 1779.)
The Princeton battlefield is just up the road about 14 miles, outside of town on Mercer Road. There are markers to help understand where the battle was. On the Princeton campus is Nassau Hall, the only existing building from the time of the battle — it still has marks on it from a cannonball strike.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He started his own business, American History Tours, LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. Contact Doug at doug@historytoursamerica.com.