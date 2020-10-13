When you walk up to the Colorado Campfire Coffee trailer, you’re greeted with warm smiles and welcoming conversations. While the images of the Colorado forest and the Rocky Mountains across the sides of the trailer invite you in, it’s the creative drinks and friendly owners that entice you to stay.
Corey Cantrell, his wife Anissa Cantrell, and brother Jacob Franklin opened Campfire Coffee in May. Since then, they have been sharing delicious beverages and engaging conversations with customers across Colorado Springs. With an entire coffee shop housed in a small trailer, the trio hauls their business to neighborhoods and events to sell coffee and engage with the community.
“We all love coffee ... we love being outdoors, and we love being around a campfire,” Anissa, 26, said. “We’re just so passionate about creating something that we can bring into the community.”
The idea for Campfire Coffee sparked in the spring of 2019, but the group only started attending events and visiting neighborhoods five months ago. With a pandemic ravaging the world and most restaurants and businesses closed, the three were wary about launching Campfire Coffee. Instead of waiting out the COVID-19 storm indefinitely, they decided to open.
“We’re really glad we pushed through and didn’t put the project on hold,” Corey, 29, said. “One of the small silver linings from COVID is that it opened peoples’ eyes to food trucks, and the food truck business really started taking off.”
The Illinois natives made their way to Colorado when Corey received orders to Fort Carson. After completing his service, Corey and Anissa decided to stay in Colorado Springs.
“We love it out here in Colorado, and we love being outdoors and gathering around a campfire to talk about our passions, struggles, future goals,” Anissa said. “I feel like that’s why Campfire Coffee was created.”
Corey said the group created a logo and name that captures the emotion and essence of the outdoors and the exhilaration and memories that come with it.
“When you’re at a campfire at the end of the night, you’ve done something fun that day,” Corey said. “You’re surrounded by people you love. That’s what really brought that name about.”
To go along the theme of campfire gathering, the menu includes “Campfire Favorites,” a selection of creative — and delicious — beverages the trio created. The most popular, Corey said, is the “Cowgirl,” a raspberry white chocolate mocha with two shots of espresso.
While they brainstormed the names together, Corey noted most of the credit goes to Anissa in terms of creating the drinks. A nursing student in her final year at CSU-Pueblo and a part-time barista at another coffee shop, Anissa used her experience to experiment and create recipes for Campfire Coffee. The trailer’s staple, the “Cowgirl,” is based on Anissa’s memories of being a full-time certified nursing assistant, when she used to order a similar drink during her lunch breaks.
“Getting recipes right is something a little more complicated than I expected,” she said. “But once we got our recipes and thought of the names, it all fell together.”
The Campfire Coffee menu continues to change with the seasons as well. Right now, customers can order a pumpkin pie breve to satiate their pumpkin spice cravings. Next month, Campfire Coffee is introducing the “Lumberjack,” a maple breve. In the winter, the group plans to release a peppermint drink.
For those who aren’t big on coffee, the trailer also sells smoothies and teas, which can be infused with other flavors.
“You can get a watermelon passion tea or a peach green tea — whatever you want to put in there,” Corey said.
Though the trailer is only open Thursday through Saturday (all three owners hold full-time jobs elsewhere), Corey noted that business has been booming. In addition to three regular locations — Banning Lewis Ranch on Fridays and Shiloh Mesa and Cumbre Vista Park on Thursdays — Campfire Coffee has attended the Backyard Market at Black Forest a few times.
“The market brings in almost 1,000 customers every Saturday,” Corey said. “Being mobile gives you the freedom to move about the whole city. We’re hitting a whole bunch of populations throughout Colorado Springs.”
The mobility of the business allows the three to each hold full-time jobs and pursue other passions. Corey, an Army veteran who was stationed at Fort Carson for his entire career, is now a Colorado State Trooper. Franklin, 20, serves in the Air Force, living and working in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He drives down most weekends to help Corey and Anissa.
Corey said their military backgrounds have helped grow the business. “A lot of veterans retire here, and they enjoy being able to relate to a business owner on that level, and we really enjoy that too,” he said. “We also wanted something more personable that us as a family can do to do a little service back.”
Looking to the future, the family hopes to one day expand into a more permanent location, such as a drive-up kiosk or storefront.
“We really want to expand and get a store in one location and then have our mobile trailer in another part of the city,” Anissa said. “We want to have a lot more coverage for Colorado Springs.”
For now, Campfire Coffee’s trailer can be found at varying neighborhoods and events Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Corey posts their locations and times every Wednesday on Facebook (facebook.com/coloradocampfirecoffee) and Instagram (instagram.com/coloradocampfirecoffee/).