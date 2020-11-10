At this time of year the Charmaine Nymann Community Garden, located on the west side of Colorado Springs within Bear Creek Regional Park, lies fallow.
The oldest community garden in the Pikes Peak Region begins to bustle with activity every spring, resulting in a wide variety of delectable homegrown produce. Since the 1970s, garden plots have been rented to anyone who has a yen to grow their own vegetables and herbs.
Karen Stith, board member of the Bear Creek Garden Association, is passionate about community gardening and loves to share her enthusiasm. She explains that the products grown are only part of what the garden experience is about. The garden has existed since the 1970s on land that had been farmed from the early 1900s as part of the El Paso County Poor Farm. In 1985, BCGA took over managing responsibilities for the fenced garden area located in a wide valley next to the Bear Creek Nature Center.
There is much more to gardening than putting seeds in the ground and hoping they will grow. Stith explains that the community spirit of spending time with fellow gardeners is key to the success of the garden. Advice is freely shared by long-timers to novices. Some of the gardeners have been renting plots for over 30 years, frequently taking the same location year after year. The scenery is awe-inspiring, wildlife abounds, hawks soar overhead and owls can be heard hooting from the nearby trees as evening descends.
The garden is run as a tight ship, as instigated by Char Nymann, who was instrumental in the formation of BCGA in 1985. The garden was named in her honor in 2013 due to her longtime participation and leadership. No-nonsense rules are continually enforced.
In the past, the garden was cluttered with scarecrows, tools, compost piles, chairs and refuse. Nowadays no decorations, signs or scarecrows are allowed. Plants are hand-watered or watered with hoses, as drip systems are not allowed. Only hoses and watering cans can be left on a plot, and the only permitted structures must be holding up plants or protecting them. As Stith puts it: “If you let one pink flamingo fly in you will have a whole flock!”
When the garden opened the fee per season was $15. Now, a 20-foot by 40-foot plot rents for $120 per season, or a half plot for $75. Currently there are 104 full plots available. Stith encourages anyone interested to get their reservation in early for the 2021 season. “We have room. We’ve never had a waiting list. We get everyone in, and no one is left out,” she says.
This year, during the pandemic, the community spirit was even stronger. Per Stith, the garden was never more beautiful than it was at the end of July.
Protocols mandated that masks be worn while gardening. There was minimal resistance to following this rule, as the gardeners are conscientious and cooperative. Having a plot is considered a privilege. People come and go at different times, and often focus more on the camaraderie than the produce. Gardeners range from long-timers to people with no gardening experience. All age groups are represented, and the gardeners include family groups, singles and couples.
It is unique that raised beds are not used at the garden. In the fall, manure is spread, and in spring, the county tills the soil. This year, orientation was done via Zoom, presenting garden rules and expectations. And the weed-eating goats, financed by BCGA donations, who arrive each fall are a popular sight among westside residents.
Frequently gardeners harvest an overabundance of produce that does not go to waste. Starting in late July, a truck from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo comes weekly to pick up donated produce. This year the zoo received 1,624 pounds of vegetables used to supplement the diets of zoo animals. Gardeners are encouraged to “grow a row” for the zoo. The nonprofit Food Rescue also benefits from garden donors providing fresh produce to area food pantries.
Along with camaraderie, gardeners profess to the very important advantages of engaging in a community garden. “This is my faith space,” says one gardener adding: “I love it, and I can relax!” Another exclaims: “I don’t know what I would do if I couldn’t do this!”
Gardener David Ridnour states, “I can’t decide which I am enjoying more, the food or seeing the people. I guess it’s both!”
Further information can be found at bearcreekgardens.org. Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 growing season.