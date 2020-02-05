The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Garden of the Gods Resort and Club announced last week the appointment of Grant Jones as Vice President of Wellness, a newly created executive leadership position.
Jones is a distinguished health and wellness executive with vast experience in the private and public medical industry. Jones joins Garden of the Gods Resort and Club after most recently serving as Senior Philanthropy Officer for Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation, where he secured philanthropic revenue – contributing to a milestone fundraising campaign raising more than $423 million from more than 200,000 donors — to transform healthcare and build the new Children’s Hospital Colorado, a Top 10 children’s hospital in the nation.
Prior to Children’s Hospital Foundation, Jones was the director of development for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Fencing Teams. During his tenure, he created and directed a new philanthropic national fundraising department to raise resources for the highest priority sport-program needs that enhanced elite-athlete performance and developed innovative High Performance programming that led to historic World Championships and Olympic performances.
As a clinical researcher for Columbia University Medical Center, Jones oversaw top-line financial, administrative and operational activities for the multicenter Pediatric Emergency Care Applied Research Network (PECARN), including developing strategic plans, funding sources, scientific protocols and research grants; his primary research investigations included effectiveness of collaborative research and clinical decision making.
Pain Management Medical Services, one of the largest interventional anesthesiology private practices in the nation, enlisted Jones as Private Practice Director, where he prioritized, optimized and enhanced operational effectiveness and clinical efficiency.
As the newly created role of Vice President of Wellness, Jones will serve on the resort’s strategic leadership team and oversee Strata Integrated Wellness Spa, directing its innovative clinical practice, luxury spa and functional fitness enterprise. Additionally, he will assist in further integrating health and wellness into guest amenities and club member experiences, as well as contributing to the resort-wide vision of becoming a nationally and internationally recognized wellness destination.
With roots dating back to the 1880s, Colorado Springs has a deep, meaningful history as a hub and destination for wellness. Jones notes that long before the Pikes Peak region’s tourism and outdoor recreation industry gained recognition and popularity, visitors traveled to Colorado Springs to experience the health advantages of its fresh mountain air, alpine climate and vibrant sunshine. Today, many still seek the healing aspects of those resources, as well as the ambient benefits of being surrounded by the region’s pristine natural landscapes. Here, Jones shares, Strata has the unique opportunity to harness nature’s capacity in stirring the senses and enhancing the resort’s wellness offerings.
“I am deeply honored to be named Vice President of Wellness and passionately devoted to contributing to the exemplary foundation of health and wellness here at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club and Strata Integrated Wellness Spa,” Jones said. “With world-class healthcare pedigrees and integrated experiences, Strata’s professional team and concierge approach represent innovative wellness expertise and modern multidisciplinary medicine at its finest. Our future is full of exciting possibilities to inspire and enrich the lives and well-being of locals, guests and members alike. I look forward to building upon Strata’s impact – layer upon layer – and proudly promoting our property’s story about the power of place, passion, purpose and people.”
“It gives me great pleasure to announce the newly created Vice President of Wellness position, and more so, Grant Jones in assuming this vital role to integrate wellness into every aspect of the resort,” said James Gibson, president and CEO of Garden of the Gods Resort and Spa. “His passion, dedication and industry experience will undoubtedly significantly advance our vision for Garden of the Gods Resort and Club as a world-class wellness destination.”
— Compiled by Breeanna Jent