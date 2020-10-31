The days of Beau Freyler getting designed touches are quickly coming to an end, and the Pine Creek football senior is making the most of whatever’s left.
Freyler, who’s committed to play safety at Iowa State, rushed for two touchdowns and led the Eagles to a 59-14 win over Doherty on Friday night at Garry Berry Stadium.
His second touchdown was a 71-yard sprint that saw him take the handoff and hit a hole between the tackles before bouncing his run to the right sideline, outrunning a group of Spartans defenders.
“I just saw a little bit of green grass and I took it,” Freyler said.
The first touchdown was a roughly 20-yard effort that gave the Eagles a 17-0 lead.
“He’s pretty good. He got going in the second half,” Pine Creek coach Todd Miller said after celebrating his 150th win.
Quarterback Josiah “JoJo” Roy is one of those weapons. He passed for two touchdowns - both to Alex Nelson - and rushed for another.
“He just came back this week, and he’s been working his butt off lately,” Roy said of Nelson. “It paid off today.”
Zion Hill rushed for two more Pine Creek scores, while Brayson Vanaman capped the scoring and brought the running clock into play for the last couple of minutes.
“I thought the second half we really came out and played pretty well,” Miller said.
Doherty senior wide receiver Kade Unberhagen caught both of the Spartans' touchdowns. The first came from Kaden Becker and the second from Tony Daniels. A third Unberhagen touchdown was taken off the board due to a personal foul behind the play.
The convincing win brought Pine Creek to 2-0 after missing a couple of games due to mandatory quarantines. The Eagles have two games left on their schedule, but they’re not sure if that will be enough to get them a spot in the playoffs where they would defend last year’s Class 4A state championship.
“We don’t know if we’re going to make it to the playoffs or not,” Roy admitted. “So we just have to play it through and let CHSAA deal with whatever and see how far we can go.”
With the potential that his prep career, and his days as an offensive weapon, could end in a couple of weeks, Freyler’s trying to enjoy his time as an Eagle before becoming a safety for the Cyclones.
“It’s the last of the glory days on offense for me, so I’m taking it all in and I’m just enjoying the last couple of games I’ve got with my brothers,” he said.
“There’s really nothing we can do about the time we lost or the circumstances we’re presented. As long as we work hard and just believe in ourselves, we’ll be good.”
