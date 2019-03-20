Since 1988, the first pitch of the professional baseball season in Colorado Springs has been thrown in early April.
But this year, fans will have to wait a couple months longer — the middle of June, to be more exact — to watch a pitcher wind up and deliver one to home plate.
The Rocky Mountain Vibes — formerly known as the Colorado Springs Sky Sox — will begin their inaugural short-season Pioneer League campaign on the road June 14 with a game in Orem, Utah. After four games against the Owlz (that spelling is correct), and a two-game set in Grand Junction, the Vibes will open at home on June 21 against the Grand Junction Rockies.
The Vibes’ mascot is “Toasty” the s’more, and he is one cool ’mallow.
The Vibes’ home ball park will no longer be known as Security Service Field. The park’s new name will have a snappy sound. (I know what it is, but club General Manager Chris Phillips has asked me to not spill the beans until the name is revealed during an upcoming press conference.)
Phillips believes the rebranding of the team will add new excitement at the ballpark this season.
“Things have been kind of stale for a few years,” Phillips told me the other day while we were enjoying beverage at one of his favorite watering holes with former Sky Sox GM Freddy Whitacre. “I expect our per-game average attendance to go up this season.”
In 2018, the Sky Sox averaged 4,104 fans per home game, second-worst in the 16-team Pacific Coast League, ahead of New Orleans (3,827).
Phillips has been in professional baseball for 17 seasons, the last seven with the Sky Sox/Vibes. He began the push for the name change early last season and is confident the rebranding of the team will lead to new fans and greater excitement.
“We don’t market baseball,” Phillips said. “We market affordable family entertainment.”
Before I go on, I should let you know that the Triple-A version of the Sky Sox are playing in San Antonio this season and will assume the last name of that club’s former Double-A team, Missions. The Double-A team that was the Missions will play its inaugural season in Amarillo and be known as the Sod Poodles. The leader of that organization is former Sky Sox General Manager Tony Ensor. Three other former members of the Sky Sox staff joined Ensor in Amarillo.
The Missions and Vibes are affiliates of the Milwaukee Brewers, while the Sod Poodles are affiliated with the San Diego Padres.
For good measure, the Vibes, Missions and Sod Poodles are all owned by Dave Elmore. Elmore, by the way, is a member of the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame. I have been covering his teams for 25 years.
The Vibes will play 38 home games this season, a little more than half of what the Sky Sox played. Phillips promises fans fun in the sun and under the lights.
“Trying to get games in during April and May was brutal,” Phillips said. “We didn’t have very good attendance.”
And since the Vibes will not be flying on road trips, taking a bus instead, Phillips said the travel budget is cut from $480,000 to $70,000.
The Vibes will do something a Sky Sox team hadn’t done in decades when they play the Grand Junction Rockies on Labor Day (Sept. 2) at Coors Field. The Grand Junction team is owned by the Colorado Rockies.
Here’s to the Rocky Mountain Vibes’ first season — see you on the field!
Danny Summers has covered sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.