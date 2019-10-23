One of the most anticipated high school sporting events of any year — at least for me — is the state cross-country championships. This year’s finals are set for Saturday at Bear Creek Park and Norris-Penrose Event Center.
It’s been held at this marvelous facility for several years. According to the folks I’ve talked with at CHSAA, there are no plans to move it anytime soon.
You can usually count on perfect running weather — 40s and 50s for the first races and moving into the 60s and 70s by the afternoon. The course has just enough twists and turns and natural terrain that it is a challenge for even the most experienced runners to navigate.
More than 1,500 runners will represent 200 boys and girls programs across all classifications. Perhaps the most exciting part of the races is when the lead runners enter the stadium and head toward the finish line. On more than one occasion, I’ve seen the lead runner collapse or get passed mere yards from the tape. Numerous other times I’ve watched as runners have fallen into the arms of teammates from sheer exhaustion once they cross the line.
I remember a race a few years ago in which the Palmer Ridge boys’ team won the Class 4A title. Two of their runners were bloody from wiping out in a creek during the race. One dislocated his shoulder.
We are extremely fortunate to have many of the state’s top runners right here in the Colorado Springs area. The Classical Academy’s Mason Norman is a favorite to win another Class 3A title. His older brother, Tanner, was a previous state champion.
Who can forget Air Academy’s Katie Rainsberger? She was the 2015 National Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year and was the Colorado Gatorade state winner for both track and field and cross county as a senior in 2015-16.
The great thing about the state meet, or any meet throughout the season, is that fans are allowed on the course during the race. Thousands of people will be in the hills of Bear Creek Park watching the exciting action.
During a state meet a few years ago I had a heated discussion with a former Gazette sports columnist whose contention was that cross-country was not a team sport. I argued the opposite.
I get it that cross-country is a winner-take-all race for the individuals. But a team champion is also crowned. In order to win a team championship, each of the seven runners on a squad (the top five score) have to work together on the course to keep each other motivated and help set or keep the pace.
Cross-country is one of those sports where you can ask a coach where he thinks his or her team will finish and they will be right 90% of the time. The top runners rarely disappoint when they are on the big stage.
I expect another great day of racing this Saturday.
