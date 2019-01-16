It’s been eight years since a Colorado Springs-area prep ice hockey team won a state championship. That could all change this winter if the puck slides the right way for Pine Creek.
As of this writing, the Eagles are 9-1-1 and ranked No. 11 in the RPI standings. The top 24 teams advance to the playoffs, with the top eight getting first-round byes.
“We’re only a couple players short of really competing with the Valor Christians and Resurrection Christians,” Pine Creek coach Ed Saxer told me. “They have an advantage because they can recruit. If we were to do that we’d be on probation.”
Pine Creek has built what is arguably the best program in the region. Saxer had 45 kids come out this season. He will graduate just four of them in May.
“We have more and more Triple-A level kids and other talented kids coming out to play with us,” Saxer said. “I think part of that is due to affordability.”
Pine Creek has two Triple-A players on its roster in Roderick Glassford (5 goals, 4 assists) and Luke Doyle (2 goals, 4 assists).
The Eagles sit atop the Summit Conference, two games ahead of Cheyenne Mountain, which they defeated 3-2 in December. Those same two teams square off again Jan. 25 at Colorado College’s Honnen Arena.
The toughest teams remaining on Pine Creek’s schedule are Castle View (Feb. 7 at Sertich) and Doherty (Feb. 14 at Sertich). Doherty, by the way, is 6-0-2 and 10th in RPI.
It’s not as if Pine Creek suddenly burst onto the scene this season. The Eagles went 8-10-2 last season and made the playoffs. But this year’s squad is, well, flat-out loaded with talent. Pine Creek has four players with 19 or more points: Alexander Brooks (29), Austin Sawyer (24), Austin Gipson (20) and Trevor Porter (19). Throw in Kassia Brooks’ 14 points and Andrew Santos’ 11, and the Eagles are an offensive machine that can give any goalie nightmares.
Saxer has also surrounded himself with some quality assistant coaches. Former Lewis-Palmer head coach Hal Jordan is his top assistant, while former Liberty head coach Walt Aufderheide (he led the Lancers to the 2001 state title) heads the junior varsity.
The landscape of high school hockey in Colorado has changed dramatically from even 2011 when Lewis-Palmer won the second of its back-to-back state championships. There are 36 teams now (more than double that from when Air Academy won the 2005 state title).
More teams has not diluted the talent. As is the case with Pine Creek getting more higher-level players, so are the Denver schools that have dominated in recent years.
Saxer and his crew are working on improving their schedule next season by adding many of the Denver-area powerhouse teams like Cherry Creek, Valor Christian, Resurrection Christian and Denver East. The Eagles added Battle Mountain to this year’s schedule and skated to a 3-3 tie with the Huskies in December.
“The big teams are now calling us and asking if we want to play them,” Saxer said. “I’m all for it. I want to adjust our nonconference games next year and play teams that are going to help us get better.”
