From the Sidelines: Pine Creek, Discovery Canyon, others could create real racket as football season closes
The state football playoffs are creeping up on us quickly. The northern Colorado Springs area could be well represented, but a lot hinges on the final week of the season.
Pine Creek, last year’s Class 4A runner-up to Pueblo South (now in 3A), will be a high seed in the tournament. As usual. The Eagles are 8-1 and looking like they will make a deep playoff run.
Pine Creek has had an odd season. It played its first game on Aug. 24 — a week ahead of most teams — and defeated Palmer Ridge (last year’s 3A state champions), 27-12.
Three weeks later, Pine Creek suffered its only loss when it traveled to 5A Valor Christian and fell 28-7. The next week, Pine Creek defeated Pueblo West, 21-9, to improve to 4-1. Then the weirdness began.
The Eagles had a bye week on Sept. 28. On Oct. 6, they were scheduled to play Cheyenne Mountain in their