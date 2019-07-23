For 31 seasons, Pikes Peak area baseball fans had the benefit of watching high-level Triple-A baseball, via the former Sky Sox, in their own backyard. And, when the Sky Sox left, in the blink of an eye it was gone, probably never to be seen around these parts again.
I recently had a revealing conversation with longtime Pacific Coast League President Branch Barrett Rickey, aka Branch Rickey III — the grandson of the famous baseball pioneer — about the state of baseball in our area and in the league he has ruled over since 1998.
Under Branch’s leadership, most of PCL’s 16 teams are thriving like never before. That was not the case when the Sky Sox were in Colorado Springs.
The PCL offices are located in Round Rock, Texas.
“I don’t envision Triple-A baseball ever coming back to Colorado Springs,” Branch said. “The adversity of altitude in Colorado Springs, in today’s game, would only benefit a major league partner that plays altitude. The minute the Colorado Rockies decided to leave for Albuquerque it no longer worked.”
The Sky Sox were the Triple-A affiliate of the Rockies from 1993-2014. Prior to that, the Cleveland Indians were here from 1988-1992.
The Rockies left for the greener pastures of Albuquerque and are now in their fifth season in The Land of Enchantment. By all appearances, the partnership is a healthy one between the Rockies and Albuquerque.
The bottom line was/is that the Rockies wanted a state-of-the-art ballpark to service their needs they felt needed to be met.
“One of the other big challenges of playing in Colorado Springs was the weather in April and May,” Branch said. Colorado Springs is much better suited for Summer A (Rookie League) baseball that starts in June.”
Branch in no way is slamming Colorado Springs. After all, he lived here for almost two decades and still owns a home in the Broadmoor area. He is looking out for the other 15 franchises in his league and he feels that Triple-A baseball here stopped making sense many years ago.
“Trying to make travel work also got to be a problem in Colorado Springs,” Branch said. “Teams have to fly in and out of DIA. That’s not convenient, especially since they have to fly commercial, usually on Southwest. Major-league teams charter flights. We can’t do that. So, if you have a late game and have to be in another city by 2 p.m. the next day, that’s a problem.”
Branch also talked to me about modern-day baseball analytics, which ultimately was perhaps the final death knell for Colorado Springs.
“We’re in a different era and teams take a far different approach these days,” Branch said.
My go-to guy for all-things Colorado Springs baseball is Marty Grantz, who served as the Sky Sox’s official scorer from the team’s reincarnation in 1988. Grantz scored more than 3,000 Triple-A games and witnessed some of the best major-league talent pass through town on its way to The Show.
Grantz puts some of the blame for Colorado Springs losing Triple-A baseball on Sky Sox ownership.
“I don’t know that we’ve ever shown ourselves to be a first-class Triple-A city and that ties to ownership and all sorts of things, including the April and May weather,” Grantz told me. “At some point, you earn Triple-A, or whatever level you’re striving for, by the amount of bodies you have that show up at the ballpark and buy a ticket. And this is getting to be a big market.”
The Colorado Springs metro area population is around 712,000 people, and that does not include the 125,000 or so people in the Pueblo area.
Colorado Springs is now home to the rookie Pioneer League Rocky Mountain Vibes. Colorado Springs is by far the largest city in the eight-team league. Grantz is now scoring Vibes games.
“The skill level is different than Triple-A, and there are some other obvious differences, but this is darn entertaining baseball,” Grantz said. “Almost every night you’re likely to see something you haven’t seen before or certainly haven’t seen recently.”
I suggest that some level of professional baseball in the Pikes Peak region is better than none at all. I wasn’t alive in 1958 when the original Sky Sox left town, but I’m sure there were a lot of sad faces. That all changed in 1988 when professional baseball made its way back here.
Let’s hope we at least keep what we have for a while.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.