The start of the Major League Baseball season is more than a month away, but there is already plenty of action on college diamonds in Colorado and around the nation.
Pine Creek graduates Tyler Matheny and Riley Gregory are with University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Matheny, an outfielder, had two hits in the Mountain Lions’ season-opener at Cal Poly Pomona on Feb. 2.
Gregory, a transfer from Northern Colorado, is a catcher for Dave Hajek’s team. Gregory had three hits in his first game of the season against Central Missouri.
Gregory, by the way, played hockey for Pine Creek and was a member of the National Honor Society.
UCCS has signed current Pine Creek star Parker Gregory. He will graduate this spring. Parker signed his national letter of intent with the Mountain Lions in November.
Former Pine Creek star Ryan Warner is a volunteer assistant coach with UCCS. He was the Colorado Rockies’ third-round selection in the 2012 draft. He played three professional seasons, compiling a 7-8 record as a pitcher.
Also in uniform at UCCS is Briargate resident Mark Lee. He is the team’s pitching coach. Lee pitched four seasons in the major leagues, compiling a 5-5 record with Kansas City, Milwaukee and Baltimore.
Toby Scoles, another Pine Creek graduate, is playing for Colorado Mines. A left-handed pitcher, he was 1-1 last season in 11 games (7 starts).
Air Academy’s Kobie Schmitt is playing for Regis. The junior pitcher has appeared in one game this season, throwing an inning of relief against St. Edwards.
Liberty alum Toby Welty is playing for Colby (Kansas) Community College. A catcher, Welty is in his second season with the Trojans.
There are even a few northern Springs alums playing professionally:
Reagan Biechler (Pine Creek) is in the Rockies’ organization. He was selected in the 31st round of the 2017 draft out of Wichita State. Last season, he split time pitching for the Boise Hawks of the Northwest League and Grand Junction Rockies in the Pioneer League. He was a combined 2-0 with a 2.32 ERA in 31 innings. He had 28 strikeouts and just eight walks.
Dane Hutcheon (Pine Creek) was a 26th round pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2016. Last season, he played for the Lake County Captains in the Midwest League and batted .289 in 13 games. He is the son of former Air Force Academy coach Mike Hutcheon.
I know I have probably failed to list every local baseball alum playing in college or the professional ranks. Feel free to email me a list and I will be sure to get them into a future story.
Play ball!
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.