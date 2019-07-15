The Air Force Academy football team will play its season opener at home on Aug. 31 against Colgate. It will mark the 13th such affair for Troy Calhoun as the Falcons’ head coach.
He also was a member of four Air Force teams as a player in the 1980s.
On Thursday, Calhoun, 52, was the lead attraction at the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation Annual College Football Kickoff Luncheon. Among the hot topics was Air Force and Colorado renewing their rivalry. That game will take place Sept. 14 at Folsom Field in Boulder after a Falcons bye week. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 1974.
Air Force will again play Colorado State in Mountain West Conference action this fall. The last time Air Force defeated both in-state rivals in the same year was 1958.
Air Force is coming off back-to-back 5-7 seasons. The Falcons’ last bowl game appearance was after the 2016 season, when they defeated South Alabama in the Arizona Bowl.
The Air Force roster features Palmer Ridge High School alum Isaiah Sanders. Calhoun said the senior quarterback has a great opportunity to play a key role again this season.
“He’s going to be an integral part of what we do, as you will see throughout the season,” said Calhoun, who makes his home in the North Gate area. “He’s been a strong contributor for us the last two years.
“You think back and he’s had some monstrous games. The final game of the 2017 season against Utah State, and he played out in Las Vegas last year and had an extraordinary performance.”
Sanders played in eight games last season, starting five. His starts came vs. Florida Atlantic, Utah State, UNLV, Boise State and Army. He was third on the team in rushing with 466 yards and six touchdowns on 120 carries.
He also connected on 48 of 78 passes for a team-best 844 yards and four touchdowns, while completing 61.5 percent of his passes — the third-best completion percentage in a season in school history. He had a quarterback efficiency rating of 161.66, which is the fourth-best in school history and best since 2016.
“Isaiah is just as solid of a young man as you will ever be around. Outstanding citizen. Just everything you want in an officer candidate,” Calhoun said. “He’s a really strong student. Outstanding football player. Great poise. Highly respected by his teammates.”
Sanders and other Falcon players reported on Saturday to begin preparing for the upcoming season.
Even though Sanders last threw a pass for Palmer Ridge in 2015, Calhoun keeps a close eye on the Bears’ program. That’s because his son, Tyler, is a senior wide receiver on the team.
Palmer Ridge has won the last two Class 3A state championships. Last season, Tyler caught three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown in four games at the position.
Previously a quarterback in the system, Tyler also plays basketball for Palmer Ridge. A guard, he saw action in 18 games last season, averaging 1.9 points per contest. He scored a career-high six points twice.
“Tyler is so fortunate to be part of an outstanding program,” his dad said. “In terms of the discipline. In terms of the guidance. In terms of the leadership qualities. And for him to be part of an excellent school district. That was the case in District 20, and that’s the case now that we’re in District 38.”
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.