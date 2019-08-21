Roger Maris played his last baseball game for the St. Louis Cardinals 51 years ago in Game 7 of the 1968 World Series. The slugger is still one of the most popular players of all-time.
I was 5 years old when Maris retired after that World Series, a thriller won by the Detroit Tigers. Even as a youngster, I was well aware of Maris’ importance to baseball, most notably hitting 61 home runs for the 1961 New York Yankees. Much has been written about Maris’ feat, and likely will be for years to come.
When I had the chance to meet his eldest son, Roger Maris Jr., at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort, I was not about to pass up the opportunity. The younger Maris was in town to play in a recent golf tournament with longtime Broadmoor-area resident Rene Mondejar. Rene and Roger have been friends since their college days.
Roger was a delight. At nearly 6-foot-4, he is taller than his dad by about four inches, but baseball was never the younger Maris’ main game. Growing up mostly in Gainesville, Fla., Roger was a surfer and basketball player. He never played high school baseball.
Being the son of one of the most famous baseball players in history means that he is often approached by admiring fans of his father and reporters like me. He takes it all in stride.
“You have to be honored that people appreciate your dad,” Roger told me. “I get a lot of questions, but it comes with the territory, too. Most people have nothing but good things to say, and want to tell me what they saw with my dad. They get to reflect in that and it makes them feel good. As long as it makes them feel good, it’s always fun to hear the stories about dad.”
Roger was 2 when his father surpassed the great Babe Ruth’s 1927 single-season home run record of 60 with a blast off Tracy Stallard on Oct. 1, 1961. The senior Maris won his second-consecutive American League MVP award that season and led the Yankees to the World Series Championship. He was also a subject of much scrutiny for eclipsing the Babe’s magic number of 60. The controversy followed Maris until his death in 1985 at the age of 51.
While Roger Maris Jr. has no memories of that 1961 season, he is well aware of what his father endured — including hair loss — as a result of the pressure.
“I remember going to New York after he retired when I was about 10 years old and he was like a rock star at that point. He was just swarmed,” Roger said. “It wasn’t that way when he was in St. Louis. He could walk around and do stuff, but New York is a whole different animal.”
Roger, along with his three brothers, two sisters and mother, returned to the public spotlight in 1998 when Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa were chasing down Maris’ home-run record. They were in St. Louis, in fact, when McGwire belted No. 62. McGwire finished the season with 70, while Sosa walloped 66.
Three years later, Barry Bonds surpassed them both with 73 home runs.
At the time when McGwire, Sosa and Bonds were launching their long balls, it was suspected by many observers that they may have had the aid of performance-enhancing drugs. The rumors have only intensified over time.
So does Roger believe his dad is the true single-season home run king?
“My philosophy is let Major League Baseball deal with that, and if they feel Bonds is the legitimate home-run hitter, then he is. If they feel he should be assessed a penalty, that’s fine, too. I, personally, don’t care either way. I feel my dad’s the home-run champion and I think the court of public opinion feels that way, too. The million-dollar question in baseball today is, ‘What happens when the next guy hits 62 home runs?’ Is he the home run king? Or not?’”
A few years ago, Roger and his siblings started 61 Outfitters, a hunting and fishing company named in honor of the senior Maris. Brands are “Home Run Hunting,” “Home Run Fishing” and a baseball collection.
“The whole thing is about the quest,” Roger said. “It’s all about the memory of the people who put you on your quest. For us, our dad put us on our quest to be the best.”
I consider Roger Maris the single-season home-run king. I probably always will.
