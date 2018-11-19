From the Sidelines: From USAFA to the Super Bowl — let's go Rams!
In one of the rooms in my home is a Los Angeles Rams felt football pennant my parents bought me in 1970. They got it when they attended a Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers game at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
I am a lifelong Rams fan. I first started following them around 1967 when I was 4. Roman Gabriel was the team’s starting quarterback in those days. Among my other favorite Rams were Merlin Olsen, Jack Snow, Deacon Jones, Tom Mack and Bruce Gossett.
The 1960s, ’70s and ’80s was a magical time to be living in southern California. There was never a shortage of teams to cheer for. In addition to the Rams, I was a die-hard Los Angeles Lakers fan. Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson were my favorites.
I loved the California Angels more than the Los Angeles Dodgers. My favorite athlete of all-time remains Angeles pitcher Nolan Ryan.
And of course, I reveled in the success of John Wooden’s UCLA Bruins basketball teams, John McKay’s USC football teams, and I even adopted the Los Angeles Kings hockey team as my own.
But it was with the Rams where my allegiance seemed to be the strongest. When they won, it was like Christmas. Nothing in the world made me happier. But when they lost, I hurt for three days afterward.
Beginning in 1966 under coach George Allen, the Rams went on a run of success that included a lot more winning than losing. In fact, the Rams won 100 more games than they lost through the 1989 season. And they made the playoffs 16 times.
Yes, I am well aware that the Rams won a total of zero Super Bowls during that stretch. But I must remind you that in 1980 when they played the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIV, they led that game going into the fourth quarter. In fact, most experts still rank that Super Bowl as one of the top 5 ever played.
I could talk old-time Rams football all day long and not miss a beat, but let’s jump to the present, shall we. The 2018 Rams might be one of the best teams in the history of the National Football League, which, by the way, dates to 1920.
These Rams, as you know, trained in Colorado Springs last week at the Air Force Academy leading up to their Monday Night game with the Kansas City Chiefs. Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks and Aaron Donald are the Rams’ new stars. They look like they could hold their own against any players from any era.
Do the Rams have tremendous offensive firepower? Yes. Is their defense suspect? Yes. Do they have the greatest young head coach in the game? Yes. Will they win the Super Bowl in a rematch with the Chiefs, or against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots? Yes.
Those are my opinions. We’ll see how much of a great prognosticator I am come February. Until then, I hope you enjoyed my little walk down memory lane.
Go Rams!
