One of my all-time favorite people is Frederick Kahle Whitacre, aka “Freddy Ballgame.”
I first met Freddy shortly after the 2001 Colorado Springs Sky Sox baseball season when I took over the beat for The Gazette after arriving in town from southern California. Freddy took me under his wing and introduced me to many of the movers and shakers in our community.
Freddy is as genuine a guy as you will ever meet. He’s down to earth, personable and unassuming.
Freddy has an impressive sports background that runs the gamut from player to coach to general manager to team owner. In 2010, he was inducted into the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame. Around these parts, Freddy is known as the “Father of Baseball in Colorado Springs.”
Freddy and I get together for a beverage several times a year. Each time we meet up I learn more and more about this fascinating man.
Last week, he told me he recently received a call from Larry Doby, Jr., one of Billy Joel’s crew members. Doby asked Freddy if and his lovely wife, Mary Anne, were interested in seeing the “Piano Man” perform at Coors Field on Aug. 8. Freddy, ever the music lover, took Doby up on his offer.
If Doby’s name sounds familiar, it should. He is the son of Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Larry Doby. The senior Doby and Freddy met in 1969 when Freddy worked in the front office of the expansion Montreal Expos. Doby was a scout and coach with the team. The next year, Doby worked as a minor league instructor.
“We hit it off,” Freddy told me. “We became great friends right away. He was one of my favorite guys in baseball.”
Freddy and Doby maintained a close relationship until Doby Sr.’s death in 2003 at the age of 79.
Doby was the first black player in American League history. He made his debut with the Cleveland Indians on July 5, 1947, less than three months after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Doby was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1998.
“I think Larry Doby’s No. 14 should be retired — at least in the American League parks — like Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 is retired all-around baseball,” Freddy told me. “I still don’t think Larry has gotten the respect he deserves.”
Freddy, who will be 83 in December, is a wealth of knowledge. Among his close friends in the baseball world are Branch Rickey III and Goose Gossage. Both Gossage and Doby invited Freddy to their Hall of Fame inductions in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Freddy’s career was a virtual cornucopia of sports riches. In addition to the Expos, he coached college basketball in Canada, served in the front office of the San Diego Padres, worked in professional soccer, and owned a minor league baseball team (West Palm Beach Expos). Three times he was named Executive of the Year in the Florida State League and once in the Pacific Coast League. In all, he served in the front office for five championship teams.
Freddy also served as president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and was a consultant to the Colorado College ice hockey program. He engineered the successful effort that built the CC season ticket base to over 5,000.
If you see Freddy around town, be sure to say hello. Sit down for a spell with him if you have the opportunity. You will not go away disappointed.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.