Through two quarters, it looked Pine Creek was on its way to getting that proverbial monkey off its back and celebrate a long-awaited football victory over its nemesis from the north.
But Valor Christian turned an 11-point halftime deficit into a 24-14 victory to extend its lifetime record over the Eagles to 4-0 since the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state playoffs. That game was also played at District 20 Stadium.
“We just didn’t come out and execute on offense like we did in the first half,” Pine Creek star senior running back David Moore III told me after last Thursday’s game. “We came out cocky, thinking we were going to win. Obviously, you saw what happened when we don’t execute and keep the defense off the field.”
Pine Creek senior quarterback Gavin Herberg said his team was a little too confident with its halftime lead.
“We had to keep putting our foot on the gas pump, but we didn’t execute,” Herberg said. “Valor showed our weaknesses and we didn’t adjust very much.”
Pine Creek coach Todd Miller has been the Eagles’ lead man for all four losses to Valor Christian.
“Valor plays hard. They play the right way. They get going between the lines,” Miller said. “But we’re close and these kids should be proud.”
There are some who believe Valor, a private day school, has an unfair advantage over public schools in football and other sports as its rules are different when it comes to “recruiting.” Valor is not allowed to recruit kids who attend other schools, but its best advertisement is its success rate with academics, athletics and college-like campus.
Valor opened in 2007 to freshman and sophomores. By 2008, the school was playing varsity football, and in 2009 it went 14-0 and won the 3A state championship.
It claimed its first 4A state title in 2010, downing Pine Creek 41-16 in the quarterfinals. The next season, Valor went 14-0, defeating Pine Creek in the 4A state championship game 66-10.
I was at that 2010 playoff game between Valor and Pine Creek. Christian McCaffrey, then a freshman, rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 53 yards and a score.
McCaffrey is now a running back with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. He is considered one of the best players in the game.
McCaffrey’s father, Ed, a three-time Super Bowl-champion as a player, is Valor’s head coach.
“Pine Creek has some pretty good athletes,” Ed McCaffrey told me. “Some big guys up front, some fast skilled guys like (David Moore), and they are really well-coached.
“Give Pine Creek credit. They punched us in the mouth that first quarter and we did everything we could just to rally and get back in the game.”
Pine Creek’s has been one of the state’s elite programs for nearly two decades. The Eagles schedule tough opponents every year. On Oct. 5, they travel to Monument to play the two-time defending 3A state champion Palmer Ridge Bears.
“It’s always a rivalry game against Palmer Ridge,” Moore said. “We just have to come out and execute.”
Added Herberg: “I think it’s going to be a good game. They have a good quarterback in Luke McAllister. He can throw the ball. I think it will be a good matchup.”
Pine Creek owns a 3-0 lifetime record over Palmer Ridge. The two schools played in 2014 and 2015 when Palmer Ridge was in the 4A Pikes Peak Conference with Pine Creek. Last season, the two teams hooked up in a non-league game at District 20 Stadium with Pine Creek winning 27-12.
