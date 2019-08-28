Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently wrote about the current state of baseball.
He said the grand old game is still played with the pitchers’ mound 60 feet, 6 inches from home plate, the bases 90 feet apart, three outs per half inning and nine innings in a regulation game.
“Those are about the only constants resembling the game of baseball as we once knew it,” he said.
Nightengale quoted a number of ex-major leaguers, including one famous name from our neck of the woods. Goose Gossage, a Wasson High School graduate and Baseball Hall of Famer, was among those who expressed disgust over the evolution of the big league game.
“I can’t watch these games anymore,’’ Gossage told Nightengale. “It’s not baseball. It’s unwatchable. A lot of the strategy of the game, the beauty of the game, it’s all gone. It’s like a video game now. It’s home run derby with their (expletive) launch angle every night.”
Gossage has a point. The major league game is much different than when he played from 1972-94. But if you want to go back to a time when the game was pure fun, go to the annual Old Fashioned Base Ball Game at Rock Ledge Ranch on Labor Day (Monday).
I will be the player/manager of the Camp Creek Cloud Busters, the local ranch team comprised of hayseeds and farmhands. We don’t play a particularly clean game, but we do have fun.
Our opponent is the STAR Base Ball Club of CO Territory. They are a team of semi-professionals, many of whom travel the country playing their unique style of ball.
If Gossage were to attend our game — which is possible since he lives in the area — he might not recognize it as the game he grew up playing. We play the 1870s (or so) version of the game. You won’t see any mitts on our hands, nor will you see any baseballs traveling 480 feet.
Vintage Base Ball has been sweeping the nation the last 25 to 30 years. Many cities and towns have teams and leagues. Our game is played on a wide-open patch of land near the Rock Ledge House, a stone’s throw from the Garden of the Gods. The rocky soil means ground balls can take wicked hops and spray in all sorts of directions. Fly balls are not always easy to navigate since getting secure footing is a challenge.
The fans are part of the action. If one happens to catch a fly ball and hand it to a fielder before it hits the ground, the batter is out. Some fans don’t cooperate and have been known to toss the ball away from a fielder.
Other rules of the game are also slightly different. A batter is out if a fielder catches a batted ball on one bounce. A batter cannot overrun first base. A batter is also out if the catcher grabs a tipped ball before it hits the ground twice.
More than 1,000 fans attend our game, an annual Labor Day event at the ranch for a quarter-century. Andy Morris, who runs the ranch and is the blacksmith, goes by the nickname “Anvil” and is the real force behind the success of the event. He played for Colorado State and went to the same high school as Roger Maris, Jr., whom I wrote about last week in this space.
Organized play in Colorado dates back to 1862, when the territory’s first team, the Colorado Base Ball Club was formed in the Denver area. Only a handful of games were played due to the expanding Civil War.
In 1872, the Blue Stockings, A Denver “all-star” team, won the territory’s first championship tournament.
In 1882, Colorado Springs built the state’s first permanent baseball stadium, capable of seating 1,000 fans (cranks).
Be sure to stop by and say hello on Labor Day at the ranch. I likely will be tending first or third base. You might even get the chance to shake hands with former Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt. And perhaps even Gossage.
Huzzah!
