When I heard the news of the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs at the age of 27 on July 1, my heart was saddened over a life gone too soon.
Growing up an Angels fan in Southern California and attending hundreds of games, I have lived through way too many of these shocking moments. Some call it a curse. Others say bad luck. Nonetheless, the Angels organization has experienced more heartache with the untimely loss of players than any other professional or college sports team that I can recall.
The Angels were created in 1960 when Gene Autry, a former movie cowboy, singer, actor and owner of Golden West Broadcasters (including Los Angeles’ KMPC radio and KTLA television), attended the Major League owners’ meeting in St. Louis in hope of winning broadcasting rights for the new team’s games. He ended up buying the franchise, and the Los Angeles Angels were born.
Misfortune has seemed to follow the team from almost the very beginning. Here is a list.
• In May 1965, exactly one month after his major league debut, pitcher Dick Wantz died of an inoperable brain tumor. He was 25.
• In March 1968, reliever Minnie Rojas was paralyzed in a car accident that also took the lives of two of his three children. Rojas set the Angels’ franchise record with 27 saves in 1967. The club record stood until Donnie Moore broke it in 1985.
• In February 1972, infielder Chico Ruiz was killed in an automobile accident in San Diego at the age of 33.
• In March 1974, during spring training, promising left-handed pitcher Bruce Heinbechner died in a car accident near the Angels’ spring training hotel in Palm Springs when his 1966 Porsche veered over the center lane and collided into an oncoming vehicle. Heinbechner, 23, was competing for a spot on the Angels’ roster at the time.
• In January 1977, infielder Mike Miley, the Angels’ No. 1 draft pick in 1974, was killed in a one-car crash in Baton Rouge, La. Miley was just 23.
• In September 1978, outfielder Lyman Bostock, 27, was visiting family and friends in his hometown of Gary, Ind., following an Angels game in Chicago, when he was shot and killed while sitting in the back seat of a car stopped at an intersection.
• In July 1989, Donnie Moore shot his wife then turned the gun on himself. Three years earlier, Moore had allowed a memorable home run to Dave Henderson in the American League Championship Series, blowing a save that could have sent the Angels to their first World Series. Lingering depression over that game and the subsequent descent of his career is believed to have led to his suicide.
• In May 1992, during an East Coast road trip, the Angels were traveling by bus from New York to Baltimore when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The bus drifted off the New Jersey Turnpike and crashed. Thirteen members of the Angels’ traveling party were injured, including manager Buck Rodgers, who spent three months in the hospital recovering.
• Prior to Skaggs, the last Angels player to die during a season was pitcher Nick Adenhart, 22, who was killed by a drunk driver while driving home after a home game in Anaheim in 2009. Hours earlier he pitched six shutout innings in a loss to the Oakland A’s.
• In November 2015, two years after pitching his last major league game as a member of the Angels, Tommy Hanson, 29, died in Atlanta after falling into a coma with catastrophic organ failure.
• In December 2018, infielder Luis Valbuena returned to his native Venezuela and was playing in the Winter League there when he and teammates Jose Castillo and Carlos Rivero were ambushed by highway robbers. The driver of the car carrying the three players crashed while trying to evade the robbers. Valbuena, 33, and Castillo were killed.
