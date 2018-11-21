From the Editor: Thankful for a holiday that unites
Thanksgiving has never been a significant holiday for my family. Sure, we eat some turkey, watch some football, maybe even go around the table and say what we’re thankful for — but that about sums it up. Since living in Colorado, I’ve not even celebrated Thanksgiving with my family. Working in the news business, I typically only get Thursday off, so taking Wednesday or Friday to travel requires eating up precious vacation days that I’d rather save for Christmas or summertime. And before that, I don’t have many memories of spending Turkey Day with family while I was in college or working abroad.
That being said, I have never been alone on Thanksgiving. I have so many wonderful memories of spending the day with friends, strangers, neighbors, co-workers, roommates — people of all ages and backgrounds, with unique traditions and expectations of what the day should be.
In college, I spent Thanksgivings volunteering in a soup kitchen or baking frozen pizzas with friends who were equally as broke. When I was living in Eastern Europe, I spent the holiday with whatever rag-tag group of Americans I could find in my city, along with a handful of Romanians, Czechs, Russians, and Serbs who were curious to see what all the fuss was over our turkey-themed traditions.
Since living in Colorado Springs, I’ve been graciously invited into homes in Manitou Springs, Rockrimmon and Old Colorado City for homemade Thanksgiving feasts. I consider it a great honor to be welcomed into someone’s home for such a meaningful celebration — to be brought into their family for the day. It might seem like a simple gesture, but for someone without the ability or means to be with family, it is everything. I hope someday to be able to do the same for those who cross my path around the fourth Thursday in November.
This year, I’ll spend Thanksgiving in southern California with my fiance’s family. I am fortunate to be welcomed into a new family, one which I hope to grow into over the years. Thanksgiving is very important to them and they fly from all across the U.S. to celebrate it together each year. I look forward to helping continue that tradition.
When it comes to being grateful, I am thankful for Thanksgiving. I’m thankful we have a holiday that so explicitly unites us — regardless of age, race, gender, religious beliefs and political views. For one day, we are all Americans, united by our love for freedom, family and of course, good food.
Happy Thanksgiving, to you and yours.
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of northern Colorado Springs. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.