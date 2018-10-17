From the Editor: Planning op-ed content for 2019
By Hannah Blick
In the news business, we’re always in the moment, while doing our best to plan well.
It’s only October, but we’re starting to look ahead to 2019 around here, especially when it comes to planning op-ed content.
We’ve got some excellent columnists who write each month in the Woodmen Edition. Every other week, northwest Colorado Springs resident Susan Joy Paul delights us with humorous and poignant recaps of her day-to-day misadventures and hiking and writing pursuits. Briargate resident Julie Richman shares sentimental stories of youth and family, while also providing generous insights on how we can all make a difference in our communities and around the globe. I have been beyond thankful to work with these wonderful women, who put such eloquence and grace into each column they thoughtfully pen for you each week. I do hope you’ll reach out to them at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com to thank them for their efforts and to let them know you’re reading along. I know they would love to hear from you.
We also have monthly columnists who share tips on finances, education, health and wellness. Local history buffs regale us with tales of our region’s past, while outdoors experts give us updates on local trails, parks and initiatives. Rockrimmon resident Doug McCormick takes us on a trip each month with Get out of Town, a Western heritage and history focused travel column, and Bill Dagendesh gives us all quite the chuckle with his heartwarming and hilarious stories in Life Happens.
In addition to regularly scheduled programming, I love when I receive guest column submissions and letters to the editor. I hope that you enjoy reading them as much as I enjoy sharing them with you. Some of my favorites have highlighted the diligent work of local nonprofit volunteers and that of local Air Academy seniors who decided to take a road trip the summer after graduation.
If you are interested in writing a monthly column for the Woodmen Edition, reach out. In particular, we’re looking for northern Colorado Springs neighborhood residents who’ve got their finger on the pulse of the community and enjoy researching, formulating and writing about opinions on relevant, timely community topics. You could also be a subject-matter expert — on local history, happenings or otherwise. Contact me at hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com with your full name, neighborhood and a basic outline of your proposed column.
In other news, this week’s paper was put together by our new page designer, Warner Strausbaugh. Warner graduated from Oregon State University and has worked at newspapers in Oregon, Arizona and Colorado. He has experience in reporting, editing and design, and we’re thrilled to have him on our team! You might notice Warner has been updating our pages, and I think it’s really giving the paper a fresh look. Drop him a line at warner.strausbaugh@pikespeaknewspapers.com and welcome him to the Edition.
If you still would like to submit a letter to the editor before the Nov. 6 midterm election, please send them in by noon Tuesday. And remember, you can find all election information at sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections. There are quite a few important issues at hand this midterm, so I trust you will either send in your ballot or make your way to the polling station next month.
If you don’t have a letter to submit, but still want to shoot me a note with a story idea or photo, please do. I still haven’t figured out yet what I’ll be for Halloween this year, so I’m also taking any and all suggestions, if you have them. I’m hoping you’ll send us some photos from your fall and Halloween activities this month! The pumpkin patches and haunted houses are open and going strong — not to mention we’ve had a clearly autumnal (and even wintry!) shift in the weather. Personally, I’ve appreciated the cool days and am ready for whatever this fall and winter want to throw our way.
Whatever you’ve got going on this week, reader, I hope you will make it count. Thanks, as always, for tuning in to the Woodmen Edition. We are grateful for your readership and grateful to be your neighbor.
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of northern Colorado Springs. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.