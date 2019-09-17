If I could have a mulligan (or two) on my athletic past, it would be to start skiing before age 10 and learn to play golf before my 30s.
With knees that still work (thanks to a little extra hardware), I’m a good skier. As for golf, like most, I’ll always be a student of the game.
On Friday I had the privilege of joining three women from the Gazette’s advertising department on a team in the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs’ 2019 All Members Cup. The Gazette was a sponsor.
The chance to play golf comes for me once in a blue moon, literally. The stars aligned — it was Friday the 13th and a Harvest Moon. On a cloudless 80-degree picture-perfect Colorado fall morning I drove to Pine Creek Golf Club and checked in on the course instead of my office. It was a great day to not be at work (my signature golf joke).
This particular golf tournament is for a good cause: It raises money for a program that grows leaders for the Pikes Peak region. The CSHBA’s Emerging Leaders program takes 10 people with some leadership experience who are nominated by their supervisor to complete a yearlong series of leadership trainings.
The sold-out tournament was the CSHBA’s most successful to date with a record number of sponsorships, said Andrea Barlow, chairwoman of the organization’s 2019 Leadership Development Committee’s Emerging Leaders program and principal of NES Inc. landscape architects in Colorado Springs.
“The Emerging Leaders program is a year. In that year, 10 people who are nominated by someone established in the HBA who’s in a leadership position at their member company has the opportunity to get immersed in what the HBA does,” Barlow said.
“They have to go to at least one time to all the committees the HBA has to gain an understanding and get immersed in what the HBA does. Some are already involved in leadership at their companies, and some are completely new to it. In addition we have some leadership development classes and speakers.”
Barlow went through the program herself a few years ago and said she believes it helps to bring out the leader in people.
I went through a similar program in the Philadelphia area years ago and it helped me to become a more confident speaker and introduced me to group of people who became trusted friends and work allies. The networking part of the program is an added bonus.
The tournament is the primary fundraiser for CSHBA’s Emerging Leaders program.
“It makes it self-sustaining,” Barlow said. “At end of program year we take those who graduate to the International Builders Show, which this year is in Las Vegas. Some years it’s in Orlando. We pay for their registration, flights, and hotel. There, they get to sit in on some of the national board’s leadership committees.”
The current class of Emerging Leaders is just wrapping up and the CSHBA is getting ready to open the nominations period for its upcoming class. Learn more at cshba.com.
“You must be in an HBA member company and a senior person in that company must nominate you. You can’t self-nominate. They have to have their boss say OK because it’s a big time commitment. What’s nice is it’s not age-restricted. We have people in their late 40s and early 50s. It’s not a young professionals group. We want people who have some experience,” Barlow said. “They need to have had some growth already and be able to take that next step to get into a leadership position at work or in the community.”
The CSHBA program isn’t the only one of its kind. The nonprofit Leadership Pikes Peak has a similar 10-month program, but on a greater scale.
What’s important is that potential community leaders are given some of the tools they need to, for lack of a better term, “emerge.” Sometimes they just need a nudge.
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She became editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers in June. Contact Michelle with letters to the editor, guest columns or story ideas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.