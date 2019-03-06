From the Editor: Keep an eye on the Woodmen Edition online
Last fall I announced we’d launched our new website at gazette.com/woodmenedition. I hope you’ve had a chance since then to check out the site! If so, please let us know what you think: what is most helpful to you? What do you enjoy? What do you wish was done differently or better?
Getting this site built was a big goal in 2018, and one I was proud we could confidently cross off the list by the end of the year. It’s not perfect, but we’re up and running and making improvements as we go along.
The home page is of course decked out in Woodmen Edition blue, and the navigation bar features links to our various sections, including News, Sports, Voices, Neighborhood Pulse and Through the Lens.
You can also check out our events calendar to see what’s happening this week and later this month. Have a question or story idea? Use the contact page to submit a letter to the editor, inquire about advertising or a subscription, or share a news tip. Our entire team gets these emails, and we are diligent to get back to you as promptly as possible.
The home page displays our newest stories from each week, with photos, headlines and reporters’ bylines clearly posted to supplement the stories. One of my favorite features is a “Most Read This Week” box on the home page that shows the top five most-clicked-on stories for the last seven days. It’s interesting to see what you all gravitating towards and it helps inform my decision-making process when it comes to planning future stories. For example, I’ve definitely worked to add more local education and prep sports stories since seeing our readers seem to appreciate seeing these each week.
Under the News section, you can see all of our most recent news features — from local politics and education updates, to event previews and coverage.
Under the Sports section, you’ll find the latest coverage of prep sports and neighborhood athletes of all ages.
Under the Voices section, read editorials from local columnists and experts on fitness, history, travel, faith, pop culture, the outdoors and more.
Under the Pulse section, keep up to date on local crime reports and real estate sales, while also discovering new recipes and area hikes.
Under the Through the Lens section, browse photos from readers and local photographers highlighting big and small moments from around the neighborhood.
If you’re a fan of reading the newspaper in PDF form, just click the E-Edition button on the top right-hand corner of the home page for an easy-to-read digital version of that week’s issue. You can also access the last six month’s worth of Editions via this link.
For those interested in digital advertising rates for your business, contact Woodmen Edition advertising account executive Sue Spinosa at 636-0116 or sue.spinosa@gazette.com. Sue is friendly and helpful, and I know she’ll be able to help you find the right advertising solutions for your business, digital or not.
A reminder, you can also connect with us on social media. On Facebook, find us @WoodmenEdition, and on Twitter, follow along @NewsPikesPeak. We post and tweet daily, sharing our latest news, feature and sports stories and alerting you to any breaking news.
Thanks, as always, for reading along. Here’s to another week of local news, I’ll see you online at gazette.com/woodmenedition. Happy surfing!
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of northern Colorado Springs. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.