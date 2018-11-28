From the Editor: Enjoying the burgeoning restaurant scene in Colorado Springs
They say change is certain, but that doesn’t make it easy. Unless we’re talking about the Colorado Springs restaurant scene, because then I say, bring it on.
Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock the past few years, you’re aware — it’s already been brought. New restaurants are popping up all over town, and many of them are within a stone’s throw of the northern Colorado Springs area. From vegan options to street tacos, there’s no shortage of fresh cuisine to try all over town. Did I mention it’s all quite tasty?
Moxie, Streetcar520, Piglatin Cocina, Cork & Cask, Till — these are just a few of the new spots that have opened up just in the last couple years in our fair city.
I remember moving to Colorado Springs in 2012 and wondering where I could meet my friends for dinner or a drink. It seemed I had tried just about every local restaurant after just a few months.
Yes, there were many great restaurants in the city six years ago. I’ll never deny our classics, from Marigold Cafe and Bakery to The Golden Bee, Shuga’s and The Rabbit Hole, I have a handful of beloved spots I’ll always be grateful for. These places laid the foundation on which our local restaurant scene could successfully grow, and many of the proprietors of these spots have been catalysts for the continued growth. My hat goes off to them for helping take our city’s dining scene to the next level.
I’ve never been one to eat out excessively — let’s blame it on a need to take care of other bothersome monthly line items like rent, utilities and gas — but I have always been one to thoroughly enjoy eating local food and imbibing in local drinks with my local friends at my local restaurant or brewery.
Sensing a theme here?
In other words, you can add all the Applebee’s, Texas Roadhouses, and Cracker Barrels you want and it’s not going to elevate our city’s dining. I know these franchises are often still locally owned and operated and do plenty of good for the community, but I just am not going to get as excited about a burger I could get identically cooked in Dallas, St. Louis and Annapolis, surrounded by the exact same decor and served on the same pastel plate in the same booth. Where’s the fun in that? (Besides, I’m a 4 on the Enneagram Personality wheel, and we just don’t stand for mass-produced, ubiquitous anything, but that’s for another column, another day.)
There are only so many things a human truly needs to survive: air, shelter, water and ... food. But why survive, when we can thrive? I enjoy cooking and baking at home, but I also love getting out into my community to try things I would likely never think to cook up on my own. Not to mention the delight of having it served to you, followed by no mess to clean up.
When I first took over the editorship at the Edition, I knew we needed a food writer. There’s just too much going on in town right now to ignore it. Enter Micah Redfield, our faithful and diligent freelance food reporter. Each month, Micah brings us recipes, product reviews and local restaurant reviews. I’m always delighted to see what he chooses to cover — the good, the bad and the delicious. I’ve tried a handful of new recipes and restaurants simply because Micah has recommended them. I hope you have been able to do the same! Know of a spot in town you think he should check out? Let me know at hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
I hope you’ve all recovered from Thanksgiving dinner — now let’s get back out there and eat our way through all these great new spots in town!
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of northern Colorado Springs. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.