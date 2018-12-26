I hit the slopes for the first time this season just a couple weeks ago and it was quite refreshing — though not in the way I’d expected.
It was hard.
Skiing is not a comfortable sport, we all know this, we all accept this — though at a certain point you have to decide if it’s a deal-breaker.
I’ve watched a handful of friends and family members learn to ski over the past few years, and it’s always interesting to see who gets the hang of it and who cracks. It only takes a few hours, really, to tell if someone is going to truly embrace skiing — the frigid temps, the awkward gear, the zipping and whizzing and falling down only to flail about on the mountainside like an overturned turtle. There are tears, maybe some cursing — but the ones who get back up and get back at it are the ones who can go on to conquer the slopes and get to a place where skiing is enjoyable.
I remember when I learned to ski five years ago and how challenging it felt. I knew it was “no big deal” — millions of people ski! — but to me, it was huge. I was terrified, but I chose to take it on and I felt proud of myself for doing a hard thing, even if I was the only one who was aware of just how hard it felt.
I handed over part of my meager savings account for gear and lift tickets. I woke up before the sun. I drove on icy, steep, unfamiliar mountain roads. I braved fast-moving crowds of clueless tourists and hot-headed locals to stand in long lines and try to stay upright, gripping my poles with all my might. I figured out how to get on a chair lift, then held my breath as I watched the ground slip further away as we floated towards the summit. I pizza’ed and french-fried and fell down more times that I can count. I dug myself out of chest-deep snow, recovered lost skis and worried when I was separated from friends. I was bruised and sore and aching — but I did it.
Now, skiing’s not so hard — and yet it is. Each season I come back for more, but then, after an seven- or eight-month hiatus, it takes a few runs to calm my heartbeat and remind myself I know what I’m doing. This is fun.
My life can be so comfortable and routine, full of people and places and things I enjoy and have decided to surround myself with. If I know I don’t like a certain store, I avoid it. When I’m too chilly, I simply turn up the heat. If I need to eat dinner and don’t feel like cooking, I can have food delivered with the touch of a button.
But skiing demands I pay attention. I have to open my eyes and see, feel, hear, smell, taste the wind whipping past my face. I have to watch carefully where I’m going and feel every mogul and edge beneath my skis, lest I lose my footing. When I sit on the lift, my knees ache and my sweat gives me chills. When it’s time for a break in the lodge, the sheer pleasure of taking off my goggles, getting some feeling back in my fingers and sipping hot tea makes me feel utterly alive.
It’s a simple thing, but a profound one. I’m looking for more of these experiences in 2019, the ones that are uncomfortable but make life worth living. Doing hard things makes doing hard things — easier. Then, before you know it, you’re conquering all kinds of challenges.
What hard things are you planning to do next year?
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of northern Colorado Springs. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.