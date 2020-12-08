On Dec. 9, the National Baseball Hall of Fame will announce this year’s selection for the Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting.
The finalists include a cornucopia of current and former great radio and television broadcasters, some of whom have ties to the Colorado Springs area, the former Colorado Springs Sky Sox and the Colorado Rockies. Among those being considered are Dizzy Dean, Don Drysdale, Joe Buck, Al Michaels and Dave Campbell.
This award has always had a special place in my heart. Growing up in southern California, I was blessed to listen to Vin Scully call Los Angeles Dodgers games and Dick Enberg call the action of the California Angels. Both of those guys are in the Hall of Fame as past winners of the Ford C. Frick Award.
As a youth, I wanted to be a Major League Baseball announcer. I went to bed at night with my pocket-sized transistor radio. I dreamed of calling games alongside Scully and Enberg.
I went to college as a radio and television broadcasting major. While at San Bernardino Valley College, I was the lead voice of Indians football, basketball and baseball radio broadcasts. I did that for two years. After transferring to Long Beach State, I went behind the camera and did a lot of film and television work before working in Hollywood in a variety of exciting roles.
In 1985, while working for the Los Angeles-based CBS television news station KNXT, I spent a day hanging out with Bob Costas (winner of the 2019 Ford C. Frick Award). That was a thrill I still remember fondly today. Bob was just 33 at the time and already a legend as a sportscaster.
A few years later, while working as a sportswriter in San Diego covering the Padres, I spent a few innings chatting with Don Drysdale while he was between innings of his Dodgers broadcasting duties. Drysdale, in case you didn’t know, was Enberg’s sidekick in the 1970s calling Angels game. Small world.
Now to the local angle with some of the year’s Ford C. Frick nominees.
Dave Campbell was a neighbor of mine in the early 2000s. He lived a short distance from me in the Mountain Shadows area. Campbell would commute to games around the country as a television and radio analyst for ESPN. He also worked as a Rockies analyst. When Campbell wasn’t traveling, I would run into him at various sporting events around town, including Sky Sox functions.
“Dave was the best analyst that baseball has ever seen. He always did his homework,” said former Sky Sox general manager and longtime Colorado Springs resident Fred Whitacre, who first got to know Campbell in the early 1980s when both worked for the Padres.
Fred is still good friends with Campbell. Fred informs me that Dave and his wife live in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, today.
Al Michaels, who is the lead voice for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, began his professional broadcasting career in the 1960s calling Hawaii Islanders Triple-A baseball games. Hawaii became the Colorado Springs Sky Sox when Whitacre moved the team from Honolulu to the Front Range after the 1987 season. Michaels had moved onto bigger and better things by the time Whitacre relocated the franchise.
Dizzy Dean, who died in 1974, was one of the most colorful players and broadcasters in the history of our national pastime. Dean was beloved by many. Among them was former Palmer Lake resident Bert Sloan. Bert, in fact, named his German Shepherd Dizzy, after Dean. I mention this because Dizzy the Dog is arguably the most famous dog in the history of El Paso County.
Sloan, along with B. E. Jack, a Mountain Utilities regional manager in Palmer Lake in the 1930s, shared the vision of constructing a star on the side of Sundance Mountain overlooking the town, Dizzy was Bert’s constant companion. Bert made a small pack that he strapped to Dizzy. As the crews worked and moved along the mountainside, Dizzy carried supplies from one group to another. Dizzy’s pack included everything from hammers to electrical wire to light bulbs.
Today, not far from the Palmer Lake Town Hall, is a statue of Dizzy the Dog. I encourage you to check it out.
Finally, Frick, as some of you know by reading my past columns, got his start as a sportswriter working for The Gazette more than 100 years ago. He also taught at Colorado College. Frick went onto to become Babe Ruth’s ghost writer and eventually the commissioner of Major League Baseball. He owned a home in the Broadmoor area until his death in 1978. There is a city park named in Frick’s honor not far from Rampart High School.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.