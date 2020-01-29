There is an art to floral arranging, and Bloom Bar & Co. craft floral boutique takes it to another level. The bouquets are anything but basic.
Jen Maraia and Andrew Oliver, Colorado locals and business partners, opened the Rockrimmon shop July 22.
Already they have established a reputation for beautiful, well-crafted arrangements and a wide array of succulents, botanicals and floral designs.
Nick Walker, a master florist with more than 30 years’ experience in design, creates the arrangements. He earned eight Kennedy Center Awards, including one for floral design.
“Nick is truly passionate about what he does and it shows,” said Andrew Oliver, who also co-owns and manages his family business, Oliver’s Deli, as well as Colorado Crust Pizza Co., both situated within walking distance of Bloom Bar & Co.
Although Oliver described his life as busy and demanding, he shared his gratitude for the wonderful team that helps make Bloom Bar & Co. such a wonderful place.
“We do rely heavily on our independent team. You don’t always find people like this, who will put in their all and best effort as well as a lot of love,” Oliver said.
Before landing in Colorado Springs, Maraia and Oliver were traveling nurses who spent time in Denver as well as parts of Washington, California and Georgia.
One of the key features that makes Bloom Bar & Co. unique is their drive to support local trade and industries, sourcing only the best and premium flowers, often from Colorado farms, which allows them to skip wholesalers, bringing more value to the customer and extending the longevity of the flowers and plants they sell.
Customers of the craft floral boutique have the opportunity to take a seat at the “bloom bar,” where a team member can assist with designing and arranging from a wide variety of floral and foliage pieces, giving customers the opportunity to understand, learn, create and re-create wonderful centerpieces for all occasions.
Bloom Bar & CO. also provides services for all special occasions, from weddings and funerals to special events. Same-day flower delivery is available “anywhere in Colorado Springs,” Maraia said.
“We want to help you create the event of your dreams, and nothing makes an event like gorgeous flowers! With over a decade of floral design, our master florist is adept at accommodating a variety of budgets and themes. Our experience ranges from small, intimate backyard weddings to grand hotel events,” states the Bloom Bar website, bloombarandco.com.
Instead of Happy Hour at a bar, customers of Bloom can enjoy “Flower Hour” daily from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. During that time, Bloom offers a 30% discount off the bloom bar stems.
The boutique also offers wares from “local makers” including BonBon Bombardier, Blue Owl Preserves, Lockhart Honey, the Queens TEAAApothecary and Ladyfingers Letter Press.
In February, the business will be restarting its popular floral design classes. The classes accommodate up to 12 people at the Rockrimmon location and include seasonal drinks and snacks for students to enjoy. Group classes can be arranged, as well as alternate class locations, for larger groups for all occasions.
From 6-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, Bloom Bar is hosting a floral design class at Building3Coffee in Colorado Springs for $30. The class includes all flowers and supplies for a unique flower arrangement and instruction by Walker. Register by calling the shop at 548-8646 or via the Facebook invite: facebook.com/events/204337090703131/
Bloom Bar & Co. is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. To see some examples of the business’ floral arrangments, visit bloombarandco.com. For more information call 548-8646, see the Bloom Bar Facebook page or stop by the 205 W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Suite A, Colorado Springs, store in person.