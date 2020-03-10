Randy Campbell can now add full-time NFL official to his resume.
The Fox Run resident last month accepted the position of replay booth official. He will join a crew next season and work games throughout the league.
“This was probably my last chance to go to the NFL,” said Campbell, who will leave his position as a Pac 12 official to join the NFL ranks. “I am excited to be a replay official. It’s going to be a lot of work. It will be tough to leave the field, but I am excited to be in the booth.”
Campbell, 62, interviewed for the replay booth position Feb. 20 at the NFL offices in Manhattan, N.Y., while on a break from officiating Division I women’s basketball games in the area. He also met NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell while he was there. He was offered the job four days later.
He is the first Pikes Peak region resident to be a full-time NFL official.
The past two years, he worked in the replay booth at Denver Broncos home games and selected postseason games.
Last season, he worked the NFC Championship Game in San Francisco between the 49ers and Green Bay Packers. Two seasons ago, he was selected to work the AFC Championship Game in Kansas between the Chiefs and New England Patriots.
Campbell’s previous work in the replay booth had him in the position of a video operator. He will now be part of the decision-making process and will be in direct communication with the referee on the field.
“I’m a student of the game, so for me this is very exciting to be a part of another aspect of officiating,” Campbell said.
The average salary of an NFL official, according to multiple outlets, is around $205,000.
Campbell has always had an interest in officiating. A huge sports fan, he grew up in Central California and attended Kansas State University. He began officiating high school football and basketball games in New Mexico in 1980.
He worked his way up to officiating Division I women’s college basketball in the late 1980s and D-I college football for the past 20 seasons. He worked the last five seasons in the Pac 12 as a center judge.
Campbell worked his final college football game Jan. 1, the Citrus Bowl between Alabama and Michigan.
“I figure this is a good time to go out,” he said.
Campbell is the only on-field D-I football official who’s done a national championship, a semifinal game and a conference championship game in two different Power Five conferences.
“I will miss the bowl games,” Campbell said. “They were fun. I have great memories of the national championship and the playoff games and the conference playoff games and all the great athletes I saw on the field.”
Last November, Campbell worked his 2,000th D-I women’s basketball game. He was one of only three officials in the nation who worked D-I college football and D-I women’s basketball.