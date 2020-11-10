Keeping reusable items out of the landfill, aka "trash diversion," is a top goal for the founders of Who Gives a Scrap, a shop that specializes in encouraging, and sometimes teaching, people to use scraps creatively.
Now in its sixth year, the shop is in the midst of its fourth move. The new shop location, with 12,406 square feet and a five-year lease, is 810 Arcturus Drive in the Cheyenne Mountain area and plans to launch in late November.
Who Gives a Scrap started out with 400 square feet at the Ivywild School marketplace. Its second location was in Old Colorado City, with 1,260 square feet. The current 3,400-square-foot third location at 520 W. Colorado Ave. has plenty of space, but has parking challenges.
"We were OK with our third location ... near downtown but we lost all of our (off-street) parking," said founder and chief volunteer Lorrie Myers. "This new shop has room to expand and plenty of parking."
Another founder, Jayne Blewitt, retired in September.
Myers' expansion plans include family-crafting rooms that will rent for $25 for two hours for groups of up to six. Rental includes all supplies but no instructors.
“They can make anything they want and take what they make home,” Myers. “When they’re done, the room is cleaned and the supplies go into quarantine for three days before they are restocked.”
In the last few years, the shop has offered classroom space for craft instruction, which could include but isn’t limited to knitting and crocheting, rug-making, floral design, quilting, painting, jewelry-making, etc. Classes had been on hold because of COVID-19 but are starting up again in the larger space.
“We’re even thinking of offering yoga classes,” Myers said. “Classrooms rent for $25 for the first hour and $10 for each additional hour. Students pay the instructor; we just provide the space.”
For class schedules, visit the calendar page on the shop’s website, whogivesascrapcolorado.com.
The largest classroom could also be used for open crafting, where visitors work on their own projects while socializing with other crafters.
The new shop will also offer studio rentals by the month. For more information about studios, call 719-445-9988.
Depending upon what has been donated, “scraps” include items for storage such as boxes, baskets, jars and tins; crafting equipment including sewing machines, looms, knitting needles, crochet hooks, pallets, pallet knives and brushes; and crafting supplies including yarn, embroidery floss, fabric, leather, glass and ceramic tiles, paints, old jewelry and bags of beads, scrapbooking papers and a myriad of craft and how-to books.
“We also have enough space to offer used books of all kinds, instead of just craft books; and home goods, which we’ve never had room to offer before,” Myers said. “Retail sales are very important because another of our top goals is to pay employees a living wage.”
The shop at 520 W. Colorado Ave. is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and will remain open throughout the move. Donations are accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and by appointment on Thursdays. There is a purple door in the back of the building to signal where donations may be made. “Our volunteers insisted that we keep our donation door purple,” Myers said.
Th Colorado Avenue location is limited to 12 customers at a time, but the new location will have room for up to 58 customers at a time.
Both the old shop and the new shop will be closed Thanksgiving Week. The grand opening at the new shop location is set for Nov. 27, Black Friday. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Donations will be accepted 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All donations are quarantined for three days before volunteers get them ready for retail sale.