TULO WAS HERE
Former Colorado Rockies all-star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki recently retired after 13 major league seasons.
While Tulowitzki never played for the Colorado Springs Sky Sox as a minor leaguer when the club was the Triple-A affiliate of the Rockies. Tulowitzki did appear in several rehab games with the Sky Sox, however.
According to Sky Sox/Rocky Mountain Vibes historian Chris Moyer, Tulowitzki, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2005 Major League Baseball Draft, made cameos for the Sky Sox over four seasons (2008, 2010, 2012, and 2013). He appeared in 12 games in a Sky Sox uniform, batting .424 (14-for-33), with two homers and 5 RBIs.
Tulowitzki bypassed Colorado Springs on his way to the majors when he jumped from Double-A Tulsa to Colorado in 2006.
SUKLE TRAINING IN UKRAINE
Discovery Canyon senior wrestler Tanner Sukle returned from the Ukraine on Tuesday night after spending more than a week training with members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at a camp near Kiev.
Sukle’s father, Ron, is DCC’s athletic director and a former wrestling coach at the school.
Ron Sukle said Tanner spent a day training in Kiev at the Ukraine Olympic Training Center.
“He’s having a great time,” Ron Sukle said. “What a great experience.”
7K NOW IN NASHVILLE
Several months ago, the 7k International Skating Academy moved from Monument Ice Rinks to Nashville and is now teaming with retired American figure skater and Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton and his skating academy.
7K founder and technical director Kori Ade has a long relationship with Hamilton. Her new programming is under SHARP 4 Sports (7k’s sister business) and is offering classes, developmental opportunities, special events, camp offerings. Programming takes place at the Ford Ice Center and will eventually start at the Bellevue arena, set to open later this year.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to continue to assist skaters in accomplishing their dreams, work with an incredible staff and enjoy facilities built for the highest quality training experiences,” Ade said.
PREP SPORTS IS UNDERWAY
Prep sports is underway across the state. Last Monday, boys’ gofers were the first to gather for official practices among all fall sports teams.
The rest of the fall prep sports teams can officially gather next Monday. Those sports include football, softball, boys soccer, volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys tennis, field hockey, gymnastics and spirit.
There are several big football games involving teams in our coverage area: Pine Creek, Rampart, Liberty, Air Academy, Coronado, The Classical Academy and Discovery Canyon.
Discovery Canyon plays at Pueblo East on Sept. 26. DCC and East have met at least once a season every year since 2010, including the 2016 Class 3A state championship game won by East.
Rampart plays Liberty Oct. 18 at District 20 Stadium, and plays at Coronado (Oct. 24) and at Air Academy (Nov. 1).
Among Pine Creek’s big non-league games are Sept. 19 against Valor Christian at District 20 Stadium and Oct. 5 at Palmer Ridge at Don Breese Stadium.
Liberty hosts Coronado Oct. 31 at District 20 Stadium and plays at Air Academy on Nov. 8.
- Compiled by Danny Summers