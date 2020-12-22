JoJo Domann, a 2016 Pine Creek High School graduate, and Sam Vines, a former Pine Creek student, are excelling in their sports while playing at very high levels.
Domann is a fifth-year senior on the University of Nebraska football team. Primarily an outside linebacker for the Cornhuskers, he was recently selected to play in the prestigious 96th Annual East-West Shrine Bowl in St. Petersburg, Fla. The game was canceled, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s an honor, but it’s disappointing the game is canceled because you want to showcase your talent,” Domann said. “What you put on tape is your biggest showcase. How you run. How you move.”
Domann may or may not have played his final game in a Nebraska uniform last Friday at Rutgers. The Cornhuskers are not bowl eligible. Going into the game, he led the team in total tackles (56) and solo tackles (34).
Domann, 23, who graduated last May with a bachelor of arts in advertising and public relations with a minor in entrepreneurship, could return to Lincoln for another season. Earlier this year, the NCAA granted waivers so that players would not lose a year of eligibility this fall.
“I haven’t played my last football game,” Domann said confidently. “I’m leaving my options open right now. I don’t have enough information.”
Over the course of the next few weeks, Domann is exploring his options of declaring for the NFL Draft or returning to Nebraska. He has up to seven days after the National Championship game on Jan. 11 to declare. If he declares, he will be forgoing any option of playing another college season.
“I really don’t want to limit myself to what I want to do,” said Domann, who led Pine Creek to a pair of Class 4A state titles as a prep. “I’m excited about getting into a career away from football. I want to help people accomplish their dreams and do the impossible. I want to serve my community.
“But right now, I want to play football till the wheels come off.”
Here is a link to the East-West Shrine Game: shrinegame.com.
Vines, 21, is enjoying a successful Major League Soccer career with the Colorado Rapids. On Dec. 9, he played for the United States National Team in a game against El Salvador. He started on defense and helped the team to a 6-0 victory.
Vines never played soccer for Pine Creek, but he was a student on campus for a couple of years. At age 13, he joined the Rapids’ youth system, playing on the U-15, U-16, U-18 and U-19 Development Academy teams. In all, he made 63 appearances for the DA (60 starts), scoring eight goals.
Vines was named to the U-17/18 U.S. Soccer Development Academy Best XI for the Central Conference and earned the 2017 Rapids Academy Player of the Year.
Vines spent the majority of the 2018 season on loan with the Charlotte Independence of the United States League. He appeared in 29 games for the Independence, 25 from the start, logging 2,303 minutes.
Vines made his MLS debut with the Rapids on Oct. 21, 2018, as a 19-year-old against the San Jose Earthquakes.
In 2019, he started 23 of 26 games for Rapids. This season he’s started all 18 of the team’s games. He scored his first MLS goal on Sept. 12 against Real Salt Lake during a 5-0 Rapids’ victory. He also has tallied three assists this season.