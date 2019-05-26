Wade Council can now add first-team all-conference and gold glove to his already impressive college resume.
The 2016 Pine Creek grad recently completed his junior baseball season at Concordia University in Seward, Neb., where he helped the Bulldogs to their second-ever NAIA Tournament appearance this spring, the first since 2017 when Council was a freshman.
“I couldn’t imagine or want to be anywhere else,” said Council, who is majoring in psychology and behavioral science. “Concordia is pretty much all I ever wanted in a school. And being part of this baseball team has been an incredible experience.”
Council is a three-year starting outfielder for Concordia. He batted leadoff and started all 51 of the team’s games this spring, posting a .303 average with 17 extra-base hits (second on the team), 30 RBIs (tied for third) and 38 runs scored (first). For his effort, he was named to the Great Plains Athletic Conference first team and also received a gold glove for his play in right field.
The Bulldogs went 33-20, 23-5 in the GPAC, and had a 15-game league winning streak.
“Winning is a game changer,” Council said. “It’s a confidence booster and it makes playing the game so much more fun.”
Council had to earn a starting spot as a true freshman. His first campaign saw him bat .283 in 53 games with an .395 on-base percentage and .433 slugging percentage. He produced 27 runs, seven doubles, three triples, two home runs, 26 RBIs, 55 total bases and 20 walks.
He also shined on the pitcher’s mound, posting a 6-2 record with a 3.83 ERA while tossing 51.2 innings. He had 18 walks to go with 39 strikeouts and fired four shutouts. His seven-inning, three-hit shutout at Dakota Wesleyan helped Concordia clinch at least a share of the GPAC regular-season title.
Council received all-conference honorable mention.
Council improved his second year and was named to the GPAC second team. He saw action in 47 games and batted .339. He owned the highest slugging percentage on his team (.548) and tallied the most runs (41) and doubles (15) to go along with 33 RBIs and a .428 on-base percentage. He also stole seven bases on seven attempts.
As a pitcher he totaled 33 2/3 innings. He was 2-3 with a 6.42 ERA, and threw one shutout.
“My first day on campus, I had 60 friends,” Council said. “The baseball team embraced me. I felt at home. In three years, I have never had a meal in the cafeteria alone.”
Council’s parents, Russ and Jody, see their son play in person more than a dozen times a year.
“Spring break, they play in Tucson and we go down there and see 10 to 12 games,” Russ said. “We made three trips to Nebraska this year and saw the NAIA regionals (in Henderson, Tenn.). And almost all the games are streamed.”
Council went to Concordia with an impressive prep resume. His senior year at Pine Creek, he batted .423 and was 5-1 as a pitcher.
Two of his former Pine Creek teammates have played with him at Concordia. Outfielder Cade Kleckner was a freshman outfielder this season, and Josh Prater played with Council during the 2017 season.
Council said he would like to use his degree to be a high school guidance counselor.