Brock Domann took a chance on himself, and it paid off.
The former Pine Creek High School football star is taking his game to Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C., after signing his national letter of intent with the school prior to Christmas.
“I did my research and I’m confident with the decision I’ve made,” said Domann, who was back in Colorado Springs last week after finishing his classes at Ventura College. “I have the opportunity to go and play for a national championship.”
Campbell competes at the Division I FCS level. The Camels were 6-5 last fall, 1-4 in the Big South Conference.
Domann, a 2017 Pine Creek graduate, joins Campbell with a legitimate shot at seeing significant playing time as early as next season. The only returning quarterback on scholarship is sophomore Daniel Smith, who passed for 1,582 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games last season.
Domann has a successful track record of helping teams win championships. During his four years at Pine Creek, the Eagles won three Class 4A state championships lost in the semifinals the other season. Last fall, he led Ventura to the Southern California Football Association Championship with a victory over Riverside City College.
Ventura (11-2) lost to Laney College, 40-35, in the state championship game on Dec 8. Domann completed 19 of 32 passes in that contest for 185 yards and four touchdowns.
Domann’s previous high for touchdown passes in a game was three against Long Beach City College and Allan Hancock.
Domann finished the season with 1,568 yards through the air and 14 touchdowns. He also had 580 rushing yards and seven more scores on the ground.
“I’m excited about the future,” Domann said. “I am blessed with this opportunity. I want to recognize the Lord and my family for being a major part of this.”
Domann enters Campbell with four years to play three. He gray-shirted at Ventura in 2017 and then won the starting job last fall as a freshman. He has three full years of eligibility remaining, plus a redshirt season is available to him.
“I am so thankful I went to junior college,” Domann said. “I matured a lot and I got play with and against some legitimate athletes. It was helpful mentally and physically.
“Going to junior college you have to believe in yourself. It can be a tough place to be. You’re taking a chance on yourself because it’s the bottom.”
Domann said he likely will be joined at Campbell by one of his Ventura backfield mates, tailback Thomas Duckett (1,128 yards and 10 touchdowns).
Domann’s football career has been filled with many accolades. As a high school senior, he played in the Marcus Dixon All-American Bowl in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
He also lettered in basketball during his prep career.
Domann’s older brother, JoJo, is a defensive back at Nebraska.