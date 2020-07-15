JoJo Domann, Brock Domann and Terrell Jennings last week made a return to the youth football camp where they first met a decade ago.
The former Pine Creek High School football stars were volunteers at the 15th Pro Football Camp held at Garry Berry Stadium. They worked with about 200 campers ages 7-14 on basic skills and technique.
“This is an awesome atmosphere, great people, and just a fun environment,” said JoJo Domann whose mother, Teddi, runs the camp. “We get to spread a lot of love and play some football.”
The Domann brothers and Jennings play college football. JoJo Domann will be entering his senior season at Nebraska where he’s a starting outside linebacker. Brock Domann is competing for the starting quarterback job as a redshirt sophomore at San Bernardino Valley College, a junior college in southern California. Jennings is a junior redshirt cornerback at Division II Minnesota State.
Learning football skills and life lessons were the main themes at Pro Football Camp. About a dozen current and former pro players — some with NFL experience — ran the camp with the assistance of volunteers like the Domanns and Jennings.
“We’re trying to teach them all the intangible things like work ethic, coachability and mindset,” JoJo Domann said. “And football wise, formations, how many guys on the line of scrummage, what you need to be looking for on the field. On top of that, building up your skill level — throw, catch, footwork, hand-and-eye coordination.”
Added Brock: “I’ve enjoyed giving back knowledge and to be able to be a positive influence on these kids. It’s great to encourage them and make their day a little better. It’s fun to be able to see the future of football.”
The Domanns and Jennings remember attending their first Pro Football Camp in 2011. JoJo and Brock Domann went on to be four-year starters for Pine Creek. JoJo played on two Class 4A state championship teams, while Brock played a key role on three state title clubs.
Jennings and Brock Domann were members of the 2016 team that won state. Jennings spent his first three high school years playing for Palmer and transferred to Pine Creek in the fall of 2016.
“I was looking for a better opportunity to get to the next level,” Jennings said. “Pine Creek gave me that opportunity and it’s turned out to be a great thing. I needed to play college football to better my future and to better my family’s future. And if I wanted to play college football I needed to be wearing green and navy blue of Pine Creek.”
A cornerback, Jennings had a solid freshman year at Santa Barbara City College in the fall of 2017, which earned him a scholarship to the University of North Dakota, a Division I FCS school. He played in three games for the Fighting Hawks his sophomore year in 2018, and then redshirted last season. Sensing North Dakota may not be the best long-term fit, he transferred to Minnesota State earlier this year.
“In the bigger picture and the grand scheme of things, it’s all about what’s best for me and what’s best for my family, and changing the generational curses that my family has had to face,” Jennings said. “The best opportunity is for me to go to college. And right now Minnesota State is the best opportunity.”
The Domanns and Jennings still keep a close watch on Pine Creek football.
“The program is still top notch in Colorado football,” JoJo Domann said. “It doesn’t surprise us. We’re rooting for them. They reload. All the best talent in the Springs knows where to go play football. They have the best staff and they have the best program and culture.”