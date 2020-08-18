Former Air Force Academy men’s golf coach Gene Miranda will turn 81 in October and he still plays a pretty mean round of golf.
His favorite hideaway, of course, is the Academy, where he regularly plays the Eisenhower Blue and Silver courses.
“I get out there a couple of days a week,” Miranda said recently after enjoying a round at Eisenhower Blue. “I didn’t play so well today. I was a couple of strokes off my number.”
Miranda is a legend in the golf world, most notably Colorado and his native California. He was the Falcons’ head coach for parts of five decades, beginning in 1968. He retired in June 2002. He and his wife, Joan, live in Gleneagle.
Over 28 seasons (14 military, 14 civilian) he compiled a phenomenal dual meet record of 185-5 with his players qualifying for the NCAA finals 14 times. Nine of his players earned All-America recognition.
One of Miranda’s former players, George Koury, was his assistant for three years before taking the program over from Miranda in 2002.
“I still work for Gene,” Koury said with a smile. “I still reach out to him and ask for his advice. He has a spot in our office and still does his coaching.”
Koury, like so many who know Miranda, has plenty of great memories of the coach on and off the course.
“As a player, you didn’t want to cross him,” recalled Koury, who played for Miranda from 1989-93. “It was his way or the highway. But he always had your best intentions at heart. You understood his lessons much later in life.”
Miranda was a tenured associate professor of physical education and a golf coach at the Academy. In that capacity, he wrote and organized the entire cadet golf instruction program. He retired the rank of lieutenant colonel in 1983.
For all of his success as a coach, Miranda is most proud of the leaders his players became upon graduation. Many earned the rank of general officer, including one astronaut. Miranda keeps up with many of his fellow players, including former team captain Jason Jansen, Commander, 355th Fighter Group.
“He’s a sharp young man,” Miranda said of Jensen. “He has something special. He’s on his way to earning a star.”
Miranda is proud of his own many individual achievements as a golfer and coach. He is in six halls of fame: Golf Coaches Association; Colorado Golf Hall of Fame; Colorado PGA Hall of Fame; Air Force Sports Hall of Fame; First Tee Pikes Peak Hall of Legends; and the Castlemont High School (Oakland, Calif.) Sports Hall of Fame. He was also a three-time undefeated heavyweight wrestler as a prep.
At age 16, during a caddie tournament at Sequoyah Country Club, he tied the course record of 63, previously set by Ben Hogan in the Oakland Open.
“I went to San Francisco State my first year of college and played on the golf team,” Miranda recalls. “It was across the street from Harding Park, host of this year’s PGA Championship. I used to throw my clubs over the fence, jump the fence, start on the 11th and play 18. It was great.”
Miranda transferred to San Jose State his final three years of college and earned three more letters in golf. After graduation, he taught physical education at Elmhurst Junior High School in Oakland and continued his education, earning a master’s from San Jose State. In 1963, he entered the Air Force and served 20 years on active duty.
Miranda has been hailed nationwide for his contributions to golf. He was rewarded upon his retirement from coaching with a lifetime honorary membership to the San Francisco Olympic Club.
In 2002, the Air Force Academy Falcon Invitational was re-named the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational. That tournament was planned to be held Sept. 11-13 this year, but it was canceled when the Mountain West Conference shut down all fall sports due to its concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Golf is the safest sport you can play,” Miranda said. “But I guess they needed to shut down all the sports to be fair.”
Miranda has shot his age on the course since he was 68. He has learned to adapt to the game as it has evolved.
“The main thing is the equipment and the ball,” Miranda said. “The golfers have also become athletes. When I played in high school and college you didn’t have ranges at golf courses. If a guy hit a ball 300 yards everybody knew him. It’s a power game now.”