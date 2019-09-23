When Air Force defeated Colorado in a football game Sept. 14 in Boulder, hundreds of former Falcons players were in attendance. Among them were three senior linemen from the 1974 team (class of 1975) — the last Air Force team to play the Buffaloes before this month.
Bruce Fritzsche, Larry Fariss and Terry Young headed to Boulder decked out in Falcons attire to support their alma mater. Air Force won 30-23 in overtime, sending the three former linemen home from the University of Colorado at Boulder’s Folsom Field elated and feeling a huge amount of redemption.
“It was a very sweet victory to say the least” Fritzsche said. “And the thing that really made it nice was that there was a lot of blue in the stands.”
Fritzsche is a resident of Flying Horse and flew F-15s in the Air Force before retiring in 1998.
Fariss lives not far from Fritzsche in Sun Hills and flew C-130s. He finished his military career as Air Force assistant athletic director in the early 2000s. He was the Falcons’ offensive captain as a senior in 1974.
Young, who lives in Chapel Hill, N.C., flew in for the game. He was Air Force’s defensive captain in 1974.
All three retired from the military as colonels.
“It was cathartic and an exorcism all at once,” said Fariss, an assistant football coach at Air Academy High School. “The hatchet is buried. The win is a bonus.”
Prior to this season, CU led the all-time series 12-4 and won the last five games in a row from 1970-74. In 1971, when Fritzsche, Fariss and Young were ineligible to play varsity due to NCAA rules at the time, CU beat the Falcons 53-17 to mark the largest margin of victory (36 points) in the series.
“(CU) beat our freshmen team that year up there something like 67-7,” Young said. “I came home from that game and I said, ‘This will never happen again.’”
The 1973 game was played at the Air Force Academy when all three teammates were juniors. Air Force fell behind by more than two touchdowns early, but fought back to trail 24-23 with only seconds remaining. But the usually accurate Air Force field goal kicker Dave Lawson missed left from about 50 yards, Fariss recalled, in the finals seconds that would have catapulted the Falcons to victory.
“That was a tough way to lose,” said Fariss. “That game was a real barn-burner.”
The series ended in an ugly way after the 1974 game. All reports indicate that the Falcons left Folsom Field after that 1974 game the subject of much ridicule from CU fans.
“It was the end of the Vietnam War and there were a lot of emotions,” Fritzsche recalled.
Young thought the series might be put on hold for five years or so after the 1974 game. He never imagined 45 years would pass.
“Until last Saturday I hadn’t been back to CU for a game,” Young said. “I was amazed at how much they upgraded the facilities.”
Air Force and CU will next meet in 2021 at Falcon Stadium. The three Air Force amigos are already making plans to attend that game.
“Anytime I can get together with these guys is a great time,” Fritzsche said.